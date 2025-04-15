The Cheesecake Factory Menu Items We'll Be Losing In 2025 And What To Order Instead

Despite its name, there's much more to The Cheesecake Factory than its sweet treats. Much, much more. The restaurant chain is renowned for its behemoth menu, home to everything from different flavors of its namesake to dishes as varied as shrimp, tacos, shepherd's pie, and shawarma. With a total of over 250 items on said menu, the real challenge is narrowing down your top pick — something made all the more difficult by the fact that The Cheesecake Factory likes to introduce even more items twice a year.

With that in mind, it's no surprise that the chain also routinely axes items from its lineup. Considering the sheer variety of its offerings and its proclivity for introducing new dishes, the alternative would be to keep ballooning the menu until it graduates from a novella-length entity to a full-blown novel. The Cheesecake Factory goes to impressive extents to ensure efficiency in its kitchens, and slashing less popular dishes is one of the easiest ways to maintain order. Its latest round of cuts has seen 13 items ditched from the lineup. The good news, however, is that there are perfectly delicious — and, in some cases, extremely similar — substitutes you can order in their place.