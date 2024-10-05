It's Time For Cheesecake Factory To Dump The SkinnyLicious Menu

If you've spent any time near America's strip malls, you've probably walked by the somewhat ostentatious, stadium-sized Cheesecake Factory. Its notoriously hefty menu with more than 250 food items and inexplicable mishmash of interior design styles has made the chain an ironic time capsule for nostalgic millennials. But lurking within that novella-sized menu is the "SkinnyLicious" offerings.

Launched in 2011, the Skinnylicious stand-alone menu consists of around 50 food options, ranging from appetizers and small plates to entree salads and main course meals. The chief executive and son of the founders, David Overton, claimed the goal there was to "deliver an exceptional dining experience to ... calorie-conscious guests, without compromising the delicious taste that people had come to expect."

Now more than a decade old, the so-called skinny menu isn't aging so well. Its officially described as a "collection of fresh and delicious menu options with lower calories and signature rich taste." For a restaurant that prides itself on decadent cheesecakes and rich foods, there's a real cognitive dissonance here of wedging a "skinny" menu within the main one. Some of these menu items existed previously, like the chicken pot stickers, while others were new, such as the Mexican tortilla salad. But all dishes were now marketed as 590 calories or less, with even cocktails getting the skinny treatment at just 150 calories.