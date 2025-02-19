Why Many U.S. States Have Outright Banned Happy Hour

Picture this: You've just wrapped up a long day, and the thought of a discounted margarita or half-price wings is all that keeps you going. But in certain U.S. states, happy hour might be nothing more than a pipe dream. In fact, several states have outright banned this beloved tradition. Why? It's not because they dislike fun (though some might argue otherwise). Instead, these bans are rooted in a unique mix of safety concerns, economic regulations, and cultural quirks.

From Massachusetts to Alaska, happy hour bans reflect America's complicated relationship with alcohol. While chain restaurants like Applebee's, which leans into its dual-brand dining concept with IHOP, embrace happy hour in many states, others won't even let the clock strike discount time. And yet, happy hour has become more than just a post-work indulgence, it's a cultural institution tied to ideas of community and relaxation. So why have some states refused to let the happy hour tradition thrive? Let's grab full-priced drink and find out.