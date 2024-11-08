Happy Hour To Hangover Cure: Applebee's Moves In With A Popular Breakfast Chain

The decision to merge two restaurant brands that share a parent owner makes good business sense on paper. By combining brands, the locations are able to share costly restaurant equipment as well as servers and kitchen staff, resulting in lower overhead costs per location. Additionally, having IHOP's breakfast and brunch offerings combined with the viral Applebee's Date Night Pass means that diners have a reason to visit the combo spaces no matter when they choose to dine — with or without family.

This merger fits in well with Applebee's recent streamlining strategy which resulted in several locations closing down. In full, Dine Brands has closed down dozens of standalone Applebee's locations throughout 2023 and 2024. While this could give the impression that the chain is in danger of completely disappearing, these moves are intended to strengthen existing franchises; updating strong locations with more efficient kitchen design in what should prove to be a boost to profitability.

In recent years, both IHOP and Applebee's embraced the concept of brand-supported ghost kitchens — delivery-only locations that don't carry the Applebee's or IHOP name but profit on items prepared and sold through the use of its kitchens. These restaurants (such as Pardon My Cheesesteak and CosmicWings) aren't owned by Dine Brands but still provide a boost to the business's bottom line. Ghost kitchen operations were also in major overseas markets before launching in the United States.