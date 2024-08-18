Whatever Happened To Those Taco Bell/Pizza Hut Hybrid Restaurants?

Whenever you and your companion couldn't agree on where to eat, the combination of Taco Bell and Pizza Hut under one roof was there to save the day. This glorious mashup was possible because Taco Bell and Pizza Hut share the same corporate parent, Yum! Brands. However, the combination of these brands didn't last long, with most combo locations closed as of 2024.

Yum! pushed the narrative that the co-branded restaurants were intended to give diners more choices in one space, ostensibly helping Yum! to save money on real estate and enabling locations to share common restaurant equipment. However, it appears that all diners really wanted to do was make a run for the border; to this day, Taco Bell sales vastly outperform those of Pizza Hut. This could have made sharing space between the Hut and the Bell more of a liability than expected for Yum!. Indeed, Pizza Hut is even struggling against other national pizza brands, as Domino's is currently the US's biggest pizza chain.

These days, finding a combined Taco Bell/Pizza Hut location is rare. Yum! Brands never went on record with a rationale for breaking up the hybrids, but it quietly started closing locations, or converting them to single-chain units, in the 2010s.

