Red Lobster Launches A Happy Hour Just In Time For The Holidays

A Red Lobster sign outside a Red Lobster Resturant Tada Images/Shutterstock
By Dylan Murray

The holiday season is chock-full of fun promotional events at our favorite restaurants and fast-food chains. And, while they can't all be as iconic as the yearly revival of the McRib, some might intrigue you even more than others, depending on your go-to restaurant.

Today, Red Lobster fans have a new reason to celebrate, as the chain restaurant has announced a special happy hour promotion for consumers to enjoy. Red Lobster's happy hour, which has just begun on December 2nd, 2024, sees a handful of alcoholic beverages on Red Lobster's menu being sold for only $5.00 from the hours of 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. 

To make the deal even more enticing, the restaurant will also be providing a $2.00 price cut to select appetizers on its menu for this afternoon happy hour — one that could certainly come in handy as families and friends gather this holiday season.

What's on Red Lobster's Happy Hour Menu?

A margarita, a glass of wine, and a Lobster Flatbread from Red Lobster Red Lobster

Red Lobster patrons will be happy to receive this news after a rather difficult year, with rumors of the company's impending bankruptcy looming throughout 2024. However, it's important to note that not every drink and appetizer will be included on the reduced-priced menu. 

Just seven drinks and five appetizers will be available for this holiday season promo. The $5.00 price tag will be applied to the Classic Margarita, the Top-Shelf Long Island Iced Tea, and Tito's Twisted Strawberry Lemonade. Alongside them, two 14 ounce beers — Blue Moon Draft and Bud Light Draft — and two 6 ounce glasses of wine — Mark West Pinot Noir and Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio — will also be priced at $5.00 during happy hour. 

When it comes to Red Lobster apps, the chain shot for some of the most popular ones on the menu at a reduced price, with the Lobster Flatbread, the Seafood-Stuffed Mushrooms, the Crab Queso, the Lobster Dip, and Mozzarella Cheesesticks at a $2.00 price reduction. So, while it might not be quite as economical as the infamous endless shrimp promotion that the restaurant swore by once upon a time, Red Lobster's holiday season could be exactly the deal you've been looking for.

