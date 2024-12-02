Red Lobster Launches A Happy Hour Just In Time For The Holidays

The holiday season is chock-full of fun promotional events at our favorite restaurants and fast-food chains. And, while they can't all be as iconic as the yearly revival of the McRib, some might intrigue you even more than others, depending on your go-to restaurant.

Today, Red Lobster fans have a new reason to celebrate, as the chain restaurant has announced a special happy hour promotion for consumers to enjoy. Red Lobster's happy hour, which has just begun on December 2nd, 2024, sees a handful of alcoholic beverages on Red Lobster's menu being sold for only $5.00 from the hours of 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To make the deal even more enticing, the restaurant will also be providing a $2.00 price cut to select appetizers on its menu for this afternoon happy hour — one that could certainly come in handy as families and friends gather this holiday season.