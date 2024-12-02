Red Lobster Launches A Happy Hour Just In Time For The Holidays
The holiday season is chock-full of fun promotional events at our favorite restaurants and fast-food chains. And, while they can't all be as iconic as the yearly revival of the McRib, some might intrigue you even more than others, depending on your go-to restaurant.
Today, Red Lobster fans have a new reason to celebrate, as the chain restaurant has announced a special happy hour promotion for consumers to enjoy. Red Lobster's happy hour, which has just begun on December 2nd, 2024, sees a handful of alcoholic beverages on Red Lobster's menu being sold for only $5.00 from the hours of 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To make the deal even more enticing, the restaurant will also be providing a $2.00 price cut to select appetizers on its menu for this afternoon happy hour — one that could certainly come in handy as families and friends gather this holiday season.
What's on Red Lobster's Happy Hour Menu?
Red Lobster patrons will be happy to receive this news after a rather difficult year, with rumors of the company's impending bankruptcy looming throughout 2024. However, it's important to note that not every drink and appetizer will be included on the reduced-priced menu.
Just seven drinks and five appetizers will be available for this holiday season promo. The $5.00 price tag will be applied to the Classic Margarita, the Top-Shelf Long Island Iced Tea, and Tito's Twisted Strawberry Lemonade. Alongside them, two 14 ounce beers — Blue Moon Draft and Bud Light Draft — and two 6 ounce glasses of wine — Mark West Pinot Noir and Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio — will also be priced at $5.00 during happy hour.
When it comes to Red Lobster apps, the chain shot for some of the most popular ones on the menu at a reduced price, with the Lobster Flatbread, the Seafood-Stuffed Mushrooms, the Crab Queso, the Lobster Dip, and Mozzarella Cheesesticks at a $2.00 price reduction. So, while it might not be quite as economical as the infamous endless shrimp promotion that the restaurant swore by once upon a time, Red Lobster's holiday season could be exactly the deal you've been looking for.