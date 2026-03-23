The 10 Best Barbecue Restaurant Ribs In The US

We've covered where to find the best barbecue restaurants in each state, but what about ribs specifically? You may know where to discover the best and worst ribs from chain restaurants, but we wanted to dig deeper, leaving no stone unturned. From hole-in-the-wall neighborhood nooks to more recognized favorites, ribs joints earning rave reviews are numerous in America. It's safe to say a perfectly prepared rack of barbecue ribs brings great joy, and the opinions on which eateries are serving up the best of the best get almost as heated as the ribs themselves.

Folks have strong things to say about the way their ribs are prepared, with chosen cooking techniques varying widely. In every corner of the nation, you'll find pitmasters swearing by slow smoking (and then you have to decide on whether the wood is hickory or oak). Then there are those who are only in agreement on the adoption of dry rubs, while others attest that sweet, sticky sauce is the secret to creating the caramelized ribs they desire. The list goes on and on.

The one thing universally agreed upon is that the main denominator for excellent ribs is they have to bring to serious flavor to the table (and that tender texture that practically melts off the bone). Here's a nationwide round-up of the most unforgettable rib experiences barbecue aficionados swear are the best America has to offer.