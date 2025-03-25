The Best And Worst Ribs You'll Find At Chain Restaurants, According To Customer Reviews

For many of us ribs were a barbecue staple growing up. It wasn't a proper summer cookout or Fourth of July celebration without the tender meat covered in a delectably sweet BBQ sauce or a mouthwatering savory and sweet dry rub. However, in reality ribs — and there is a difference between baby back and spareribs — have only been popular for a little over a century and didn't even start being offered in restaurants until the 1920s.

Today, ribs are on the menu at numerous chain restaurants, but that doesn't mean they're all created with good quality. Ideally, the ribs that you order from a restaurant would be extremely juicy as well as packed with great flavor and meat so tender it's falling off the bone. Still, all of that depends on the quality of the meat, the portions, the sauce or spice rub, and the preparation process that the food establishment is using.

In order to determine which eatery's ribs are worth sinking your teeth into and which ones are better left on the rack, we have analyzed rib dishes at various chain restaurants to see which are the best and worst. To do this, we studied customer reviews that talked about the taste and overall quality of each chain's ribs. If you want to learn more about the evaluation process, go to the methodology slide at the end of this article.