Chain Restaurant Pulled Pork Sandwiches Ranked Worst To Best, According To Reviews

A barbecue favorite, pulled pork has earned its place in the Southern culinary tradition. The dish is made by slow-cooking pork, typically either the shoulder (Boston butt) or the leg (picnic roast). Beloved for its tender, juicy texture and smoky flavor, pulled pork derives its name from its method of preparation. Once it reaches ideal tenderness, the meat is shredded by hand or with a fork. While pulled pork can be served in a range of dishes, sandwiches remain a favorite, continually winning the hearts and stomachs of diners across the U.S.

With so much going for it, it's not surprising that many chain restaurants feature the pulled pork sandwich on their menus. That said, the fact that this handheld is a popular choice doesn't guarantee quality, particularly since they contain slow-smoked meat, which can be tricky to prepare.

Hungry for a pulled pork sandwich? To simplify your next dining decision, we have read countless customer reviews to bring you a list of the best — and worst — pulled pork sandwiches at chain restaurants. If you wish to find out more about our selection criteria, check out the methodology section at the end of this article.