Chain Restaurant Pulled Pork Sandwiches Ranked Worst To Best, According To Reviews
A barbecue favorite, pulled pork has earned its place in the Southern culinary tradition. The dish is made by slow-cooking pork, typically either the shoulder (Boston butt) or the leg (picnic roast). Beloved for its tender, juicy texture and smoky flavor, pulled pork derives its name from its method of preparation. Once it reaches ideal tenderness, the meat is shredded by hand or with a fork. While pulled pork can be served in a range of dishes, sandwiches remain a favorite, continually winning the hearts and stomachs of diners across the U.S.
With so much going for it, it's not surprising that many chain restaurants feature the pulled pork sandwich on their menus. That said, the fact that this handheld is a popular choice doesn't guarantee quality, particularly since they contain slow-smoked meat, which can be tricky to prepare.
Hungry for a pulled pork sandwich? To simplify your next dining decision, we have read countless customer reviews to bring you a list of the best — and worst — pulled pork sandwiches at chain restaurants. If you wish to find out more about our selection criteria, check out the methodology section at the end of this article.
13. Red Hot & Blue
With just five locations, it wouldn't come as a shock if you have never heard of Red Hot & Blue. Founded by former Tennessee Congressman and Governor Don Sundquist in Arlington, Virginia in 1988, Red Hot & Blue serves hickory-smoked barbecue. Today, the chain, which started out with a single outdoor smoker, has a presence in Virginia, Maryland, Texas, and North Carolina. The restaurant's menu is both extensive and tempting, promising such delicacies as ribs, smoked chicken, beef brisket, smoked sausages, and, of course, barbecued pulled pork.
Red Hot & Blue offers a range of sandwiches, including pulled pork with hickory-smoked, hand-pulled meat. There is also the more creative "All-In," which comes with pulled pork, cheddar cheese, onion strings, and mojo sauce. Those who enjoy a little coleslaw on their pulled pork sandwich can also order it Memphis style.
Unfortunately, the pulled pork sandwich at Red Hot & Blue has received largely unfavorable reviews from diners. A case in point is one patron who says: "Don't [...] expect the pulled pork sandwich to be anything but dry meat on a bun." Another customer echoes this, noting, "Pulled pork sandwich had little sauce and [the] meat was dry." On a slightly different — but just as negative — note, one diner complains that the pulled pork was barely warm and lacked a smoky flavor.
12. Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse is a casual chain famous for its hand-cut steaks and iconic rolls with cinnamon butter. What the restaurant is not known for are its burgers and sandwiches, and perhaps there is a good reason for this — some of them simply don't hit the mark. One of these underwhelming menu items is the chain's pulled pork sandwich, featuring slow-cooked barbecue pork tossed in the chain's signature sweet and savory sauce inside a "Texas-sized bun."
The pulled pork sandwich at Texas Roadhouse has fallen short of customer expectations. One TikTok reviewer rates it a six out of 10, saying that "it's not bad but it could be more tender." Meanwhile, another diner describes the sandwich as substantial in size but otherwise unremarkable. However, the most scathing review of the menu item comes from a TripAdvisor user who declares bluntly, "Do not order the pulled pork barbecue!," adding, "The three of us eating would agree that the pulled pork barbecue was not fit for human consumption. We requested a carry out, and our three dogs were even reluctant to eat it."
11. Woody's Bar-B-Q
Woody's Bar-B-Q is a regional chain that opened its doors in Jacksonville, Florida around four decades ago. Today, the restaurant boasts around 10 restaurants in the Sunshine state, as well as an outlet in Huntington, Pennsylvania. True to its name, Woody's Bar-B-Q specializes in slow-cooked barbecue with a focus on comfort food like baby back ribs, grilled chicken breast, and smoked wings. Woody's Bar-B-Q also serves a range of handhelds, including the Carolina Pulled Pork sandwich with slow-smoked pulled pork. The dish comes with a huge choice of sides including French fries, coleslaw, BBQ beans, country veggies, and mashed potatoes and gravy.
Despite its claim that the brand "takes the art of BBQ quite seriously," Woody's Bar-B-Q's pulled pork sandwich hasn't won over diners. For instance, one customer notes that the handheld was "disappointing," elaborating, "I tasted the pork and it was just okay." Another unimpressed diner says: "I've never seen or tasted a less appealing sandwich. [...] Dry meat."
10. City Barbeque
In a world where many barbecue chains don't make it outside their regional boundaries, City Barbeque clearly stands out from the pack. The growing chain has around 75 locations across 10 states, with a plan to reach 100 outlets by the end of 2025. City Barbeque prides itself on slow-cooking its meats in wood-fired smokers that operates continuously 365 days of the year. In addition, the chain uses a proprietary rub that turns into a crusty bark during the smoking process.
City Barbeque's menu offers a range of options, including meats by the pound and the ½ pound, ribs, tacos, and salads. The restaurant's pulled pork sandwich comes with hand-rubbed pork smoked over hickory wood. The other pulled pork handheld option is Lolo's Pulled Pork filled with pulled pork marinated in vinegary "Swine Wine" "and topped with" coleslaw. For those who enjoy blended meat, the chain has Not a Sloppy Joe with a mix of pulled pork, pulled ribs, and brisket in a sweet and spicy Chipotle Peach BBQ sauce, as well as crispy onion straws and pickles.
For a chain that is doing so well, City Barbeque serves quite underwhelming pulled pork sandwiches, or so say some reviewers. One disappointed diner says, "Awful taste, even worse after-taste." Another patron says that their pulled pork sandwich was very dry and tough. The news isn't all bad, however, with some reviewers praising the handheld for its generous size and tasty flavor, moving it up in the rankings a bit.
9. Smokey Bones
Smokey Bones isn't a mom and pop barbecue joint. In fact, the Florida-based chain is owned by none other than Fat Brands, the name behind popular restaurant franchises like Fatburger and Twin Peaks. Smokey Bones offers dishes that go beyond the typical barbecue staples, such as BBQ Mag Nachos, Korean Pork Belly Pops, and Smoked Jumbo Wings. Smokey Bones also offers five different sandwich options, including the Pulled Pork Sammy with house-smoked pork. The handheld is served with a choice of one side, such as potato wedges, mac and cheese, or fire-roasted corn.
The Pulled Pork Sammy at the Smokey Bones has received mixed feedback from diners, with some saying that the pulled pork lacks juiciness. For example, one diner says: "The pork was dry, lukewarm and lacking in flavor." Similarly, another customer complains: "It was the driest pulled pork sandwich I've ever had. Never again." However, one diner disagrees with this assessment, saying, "The pork was tender and had a smoked flavor." We rest our case for its place in this ranking.
8. Sugarfire Smokehouse
With 10 locations in Missouri, Sugarfire Smokehouse has its foot firmly planted in the Show-Me state. The casual barbecue chain has also expanded beyond its home state, with one restaurant in Colorado and another in Illinois. Just like any self-respecting smokehouse joint, Sugarfire Smokehouse's menu features pulled pork, ribs, and brisket. The restaurant also offers two types of pulled pork handhelds. The pulled pork sandwich with barbecue sauce and The Carolina topped with a choice of meat — including pulled pork — coleslaw, and tangy mustard barbecue sauce.
Sugarfire Smokehouse's pulled pork sandwiches have garnered varied reviews from the restaurant's patrons, with some diners criticizing the meat for being bland. One underwhelmed reviewer describes the sandwich as "flavorless and overpriced," adding, "Brought the sandwich home for the dogs too. Hubby says the pulled pork tasted more like pork tenderloin. Kind of dry." That said, the food item has also received its share of favorable reviews. For instance, one satisfied customer calls the chain an excellent choice for barbecue, saying, "We had the ribs and the pulled pork sandwich. Both were juicy, well seasoned, generous portions."
7. Sonny's BBQ
Sonny's BBQ has a significant presence in the southeastern U.S. In fact, with more than 90 restaurants, Sonny's BBQ ranks among the nation's largest barbecue chains. Staying true to its Southern roots, the chain offers a menu that highlights its signature slow-smoked meats. When it comes to its pulled pork sandwich, Sonny's BBQ offers two options — the basic option of pulled pork on a bun and a more loaded version, featuring pulled pork topped with coleslaw and the chain's signature Carolina sauce.
The pulled pork sandwich at Sonny's BBQ has received a mix of praise and criticism. On the upside, one patron raves about the handheld, saying that it's tender, juicy, and flavorful. Another diner is also partial to the menu item, saying, "Great tasting smoke filled and the bread was awesome." However, not everybody has been as enthusiastic about Sonny's BBQ's pulled pork sandwich, with one patron saying: "I've been very disappointed with your pulled pork sandwiches the last two times. [...] They really load them up with huge clumps of fat and other inedible stuff."
6. Corky's Ribs & BBQ
The employees at Corky's Ribs & BBQ proudly proclaim, "We don't play around when it comes to flavor." The chain's menu stands as a testament to this bold statement, featuring barbecue staples like ribs, as well as a host of Mexican and Tex-Mex dishes, such as nachos, tamales, and quesadillas. Corky's Ribs & BBQ also offers over a dozen sandwiches, including regular and combo pulled pork sandwiches with coleslaw and barbecue sauce.
The pulled pork sandwiches at Corky's Ribs & BBQ have sparked a range of options from patrons, with some enthusiastic about the menu item and others clearly unimpressed. One satisfied patron says that the chain delivers "exceptional BBQ," elaborating, "The food was wonderful. We had the large pulled pork sandwich and it was covered with slaw. Not too much BBQ sauce, but enough." Similarly, other customers have described the handles as "amazing," "really good," and "great."
However, not everybody has been won over by the menu item. For instance, one diner refers to it as "mediocre," adding, "I got a rib plate and my wife had a pulled pork sandwich. The ribs were average (like something you would find at a gas station in south Louisiana) and ditto for the pulled pork sandwich. Maybe it was an anomaly, but I just wasn't impressed."
5. 4 Rivers Smokehouse
With the catchy motto, "15 Years of Smokin'," 4 Rivers Smokehouse definitely knows a thing or two about barbecue. And just as the number of 4 Rivers Smokehouse outlets has grown over the years, so has the menu of its fall-off-the-bone specialties. One of these is the pulled pork sandwich, a hearty handheld filled with pork shoulder meat smoked for 12 hours.
The majority of diners have been impressed with the pulled pork sandwich at 4 Rivers Smokehouse. For instance, one diner says: "The pulled pork sandwich and the brisket is my favorite. The meat is so flavorful and delicious." Other patrons describe the menu item as "excellent" and "awesome." On the downside, a couple of customers have complained that the sandwich has diminished in size, with one adding that it was overly dry.
4. Mission BBQ
Mission BBQ isn't called Mission BBQ by chance, nor was its opening date of September 11, 2011, chosen randomly. The chain pays tribute to the people who serve the nation, including members of the military, police officers, firefighters, and first responders. Even the restaurant's interiors are decorated to reflect its mission, with tributes to those who put their lives on the line to protect the country. However, Mission BBQ isn't just about patriotism, it's also about food.
Mission BBQ serves its pulled pork sandwich in two different ways — traditional and New York city style. Interestingly, some patrons have taken issue with the fact that the restaurant's New York style handheld is topped with coleslaw, with one diner saying that this technically makes it a Memphis style sandwich and another that it lacks the red BBQ slaw required by a New York style pulled pork sandwich. Regardless of the differences of opinion, the menu item has received mostly positive feedback from customers.
One fan of the menu item praises both the restaurant's pulled pork and its range of condiments, saying, "The meat was very well seasoned and not at all dry. It was so fun to try the six different sauces at the table. They were a surprising range of sweet and tangy." Another patron agrees: "It was delicious!! It really reminded me of home and the BBQ sauces they [provided] were really good as well." Perhaps the only criticism comes from a YouTube reviewer who enjoyed the sandwich but also noted that the pork was a little dry without the coleslaw on top, landing it in fourth place.
3. Potbelly
Potbelly has recently added two new pulled pork items to its menu — the Cubano and the Sweet Heat Pork BBQ sandwich. Potbelly's Cubano sandwich comes with hickory-smoked ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and deli mustard. Meanwhile, the Sweet Heat Pork BBQ is served with cheddar cheese, pickles, and a hot pepper barbecue sauce.
Both the Cubano and Sweet Heat Pork BBQ sandwiches at Potbelly have been praised by customers. The fact that the Cubano has been one of the chain's most iconic limited-time sandwiches says a lot. Now that it's part of the chain's permanent menu, the handheld seems as popular as ever, with one diner saying, "The Cubano sandwich has good flavors, meat was tender and moist."
The Sweet Heat Pork BBQ has also made a good impression on diners, with the only complaints being that the sandwich could be served warmer and the sauce a little spicier. One customer gives the menu item 8 to 8.5 out of 10, saying, "The sweet heat barbecue sauce in there is fairly nice, you really don't notice much heat whatsoever but the sweetness from the barbecue sauce I do like and I feel that you do actually taste more the pulled pork." Another patron echoes this sentiment, saying, "The pork is really good [...] The barbecue sauce is super sweet. [...] It's so simple, it's so delicious. I love the heat from the hot peppers. It could have more."
2. Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que
Just like its name suggests, Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Q only has locations in the Midwestern state — the original "gas station" restaurant, which opened in 1997 in Kansas City, and restaurants in Olathe and Leawood. Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Q serves five different sandwiches, three of which contain pulled pork. The Rocket Pig comes with pulled pork covered in sweet/hot barbecue glaze, bacon, pepper jack cheese, fried jalapeños, and barbecue mayo. Meanwhile the Carolina Pork Sandwich is served with a spicy coleslaw while the Hog Heaven features a blend of pulled pork and sliced sausage.
The pulled pork sandwiches at Joe's have been a hit with diners. One patron calls the restaurant the best barbecue joint in Kansas, adding, "I had the pulled pork sandwich jumbo, yum. Add the spicy bbq sauce, it was great. If you want amazing bbq in [the] KC area, eat here!!!" Another patron seconds this saying, "Joe's is the most consistent bbq in KC. 20 years getting the pulled pork sandwich and ribs and never let down." Perhaps the only slight criticism comes from a patron who says that while the pulled pork had a "great smokey flavor," it was on the tough side, making it just short of first place.
1. Dickey's Barbecue Pit
With more than 500 locations across 44 states, Dickey's Barbecue Pit is a real powerhouse of the smokehouse world. The chain is also a veteran player in the industry, having opened its doors in Dallas, Texas, way back in 1941. At the time, the restaurant only served pit hams, beef brisket, barbecue beans, and potato chips. Things have definitely changed since then. Today, Dickey's offers an extensive menu that includes delicacies such as pit smoked turkey breast, Polish kielbasa, and a range of chicken wings.
No barbecue chain is complete without pulled pork, and Dickey's Barbecue Pit is no exception. The chain's Southern Pulled Pork Sandwich on a garlic butter toasted brioche bun packs a powerful punch. In fact, the menu item is a firm favorite with diners. One customer says that they were "blown away by the flavor and tenderness of the meat." Another impressed diner refers to the menu item as fresh and hot. Yet another reviewer says, "This is a hefty barbecue sandwich, tons of pulled pork in there [...] It's good. Smokiness coming through. [...] Tender, really nice flavor, smoked flavor."
Methodology
Pulled pork sandwiches offer a mouthwatering combination of flavors and textures. The fusion of tender and juicy pork, savory or sweet sauces, toppings such as creamy coleslaw, and freshly baked bread can be irresistible — that is, if the handheld is prepared with care.
To bring you a ranking of restaurant chain pulled pork sandwiches, we have spent hours perusing menus and poring over patron reviews. Just some of the elements we focused on during our research have included ingredients, flavor, tenderness, and sandwich size.