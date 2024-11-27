Amazon Choice's Number One BBQ Sauce Is Good For One Basic Thing

First off, a little about the brand — Mr. Yoshida is indeed a real person. His full name is Junki Yoshida and he explained the origin story of his sauce to KITV earlier this year, telling the station that he created it during the Christmas season of 1982. There was a severe economic recession going on, and he'd run out of money for proper gifts — so he made and gave out the sauce as a DIY version. He told KITV that the positive reception he received for it was unexpected. "I was shocked. People want to pay me for that stupid sauce?" he said.

He turned it into a business, and soon stores in Oregon began carrying his sauce. But in 1986, the sauce landed in Costco and became a hit. The brand was eventually purchased by Heinz in 2000, but Heinz fumbled the ball and eventually let the brand's marketing and retail presence lapse in North America. As of this year, Yoshida has repurchased the brand back from Heinz in order to breathe new life back into it and it's reappeared at limited grocery stores, Costco, and Amazon.

There's a lot of nostalgia attached to Mr. Yoshida's teriyaki sauce, too. I'd put up a quick photo of the bottle on one of my social media accounts shortly after my Amazon package arrived, and I was immediately met with responses from friends telling me how much they loved that stuff during their childhoods.