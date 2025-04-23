The Restaurant That Anthony Bourdain Called The 'Best BBQ In Kansas City'

Many states and cities across the United States claim to have the best BBQ in the nation, but it's hard to have conversations about that topic without bringing up Kansas City. The city's signature style of barbecue is widely beloved by those who've given it a shot, but according to Anthony Bourdain, one BBQ restaurant stands above the rest and is a must-try if you find yourself in Kansas City. That restaurant is Joe's Kansas City BBQ (formerly known as Oklahoma Joe's), which rounded out Bourdain's "13 Places to Eat Before You Die" list from 2011.

Joe's has also appeared in our beginner's guide to Kansas City BBQ due to how integral the restaurant is to the city's BBQ scene. For Bourdain, the restaurant's supremacy comes down to its mastery of several key BBQ dishes. "The brisket (particularly the burnt ends), pulled pork, and ribs are all of a quality that meet the high standards even of Kansas City natives," Bourdain reasoned. "It's the best BBQ in Kansas City, which makes it the best BBQ in the world."