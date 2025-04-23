The Restaurant That Anthony Bourdain Called The 'Best BBQ In Kansas City'
Many states and cities across the United States claim to have the best BBQ in the nation, but it's hard to have conversations about that topic without bringing up Kansas City. The city's signature style of barbecue is widely beloved by those who've given it a shot, but according to Anthony Bourdain, one BBQ restaurant stands above the rest and is a must-try if you find yourself in Kansas City. That restaurant is Joe's Kansas City BBQ (formerly known as Oklahoma Joe's), which rounded out Bourdain's "13 Places to Eat Before You Die" list from 2011.
Joe's has also appeared in our beginner's guide to Kansas City BBQ due to how integral the restaurant is to the city's BBQ scene. For Bourdain, the restaurant's supremacy comes down to its mastery of several key BBQ dishes. "The brisket (particularly the burnt ends), pulled pork, and ribs are all of a quality that meet the high standards even of Kansas City natives," Bourdain reasoned. "It's the best BBQ in Kansas City, which makes it the best BBQ in the world."
What Anthony Bourdain loved about Kansas City Barbecue
Anthony Bourdain's love for Oklahoma Joe's and Kansas City BBQ restaurants at large was well-documented, with the topic coming up in episodes of both "No Reservations" and Bourdain's first-ever TV show, "A Cook's Tour." In both of the BBQ-centric episodes, Oklahoma Joe's was a vital stop for Bourdain, who specifically touted his love for the restaurant's ribs more than any other dish.
However, one of Bourdain's key arguments for Kansas City's BBQ supremacy at large was how versatile the region's offerings are. While some states specialize in one area of BBQ — be it a specific type of meat or a unique type of sauce — Kansas City seemingly has every aspect of the cuisine perfected. KC pitmasters utilize a wide array of meats (and non-meat offerings, such as salmon and jackfruit) to ensure that diners never want for more in the region. Alternatively, when it comes to the sauce, while the Carolinas' BBQ sauces are known for their unique variety, Kansas City pitmasters keep things simple yet effective, utilizing tomato sauce and molasses as key ingredients to create a uniquely tangy taste that works perfectly with every meat you can think of.