17 BBQ Spots Along Route 66 To Visit On Your Next Road Trip

Route 66 is an all-American road trip that attracts legions of fans to the historic route from Chicago to Los Angeles. It first opened in 1926, and received its most famous nickname, the Mother Road, in John Steinbeck's 1939 novel "The Grapes of Wrath". But the iconic Americana images associated with the route are from the post-war boom of the 1950s. As Americans embraced the automobile, Route 66 was a popular route for vacationers to get to the Grand Canyon, Disneyland, or a sunny California beach. The 2,448-mile stretch connected rural communities, and mom-and-pop businesses flourished with the influx of tourists.

Eventually, the old route was replaced with interstates that whizzed traffic along and bypassed the quirky towns. But dedicated road trippers continue to trace the historic route through the quaint towns with Art Deco marquees and unique roadside attractions. Adding to the appeal is the multitude of barbecue joints that can transform the journey to a smoked meat pilgrimage. The 17 places featured here include James Beard Award winners, world champion pitmasters, and beloved institutions. Buckle up, we're smoking out the best meats on Route 66.