The Melting Pot Of Influences That Make Chicago-Style BBQ Different From Any Other

By this point, you're probably familiar with Chicago-style food even if you've never set foot in the Windy City. You've heard of Chicago-style deep dish pizza, even though it's not actually the choice of most Chicagoans; you've heard of Chicago-style hot dogs, which are served on poppy seed buns and loaded with pickles, vegetables, and relish; thanks to "The Bear", you've heard of the Italian beef, which is essentially a Chicago-style steak sandwich. But have you heard of Chicago-style barbecue? Maybe you haven't, which is a shame: Thanks to a diverse melting pot of influences, it's as interesting and distinctive as any other regional barbecue style you'd care to name.

Although barbecue has a long history in the Chicago area — the Chicago Tribune traces its first mentions in the press back to the 1850s — barbecue restaurants didn't come along until much later. Most barbecue events before then were special occasions, often political fundraisers that served thousands of people. It wasn't until the 1930s that barbecue restaurants started to appear in Chicago, coinciding with an influx of African-Americans who moved to Chicago from the South as part of the Great Migration. Looking to escape the segregation of the Jim Crow South, these people brought their regional barbecue with them, which ended up melding with the sausage-based cuisine of Chicago's sizable Polish immigrant population in a fascinating way.