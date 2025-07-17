The Easy Way To Make Bologna Burnt Ends

If you've never tasted burnt ends, they're little cubes of smoked meat usually made from brisket or pork — and over time, Kansas City's burnt ends became the ultimate barbecued meat. In a pinch, you can cut up hot dogs to make burnt ends on a budget, but high-quality burnt ends are absolutely doable, even if you're not using brisket or fancy pork. Bologna actually works great, too, and leads to an entirely different-tasting set of seasoned and sauced meat bits. You just have to do it right, which is why we spoke to Michelle Wallace, a renowned pitmaster and TV personality who also founded B'tween Sandwich Co.

Wallace said she's a big fan of using bologna for burnt ends, and her process is fairly straightforward: cut the bologna into cubes, season them with dry rub, smoke them at 225 to 250 degrees Fahrenheit for about an hour, and toss them into sauce. Of course, it's not actually quite so simple, and there are lots of things to keep in mind with that dry rub and sauce. According to Wallace, "Bologna is already full of flavor so be sure to season with a mix that is complementary to your bologna and that has a lower salt content." Then, for the sauce, Wallace says, "I love a good barbecue sauce or honey-based sauce such as hot honey with Cajun seasonings, yellow mustard, and a touch of apple cider vinegar."