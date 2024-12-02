Why An Arizona McDonald's Has Turquoise Instead Of Golden Arches

If you've ever taken a long road trip, the kind where hours stretch on and trees roll by, indistinguishable from one another, then you know the sweet, sweet relief of seeing a shining pair of golden arches peek out above the trees as you approach civilization again. Notice how at "golden arches" your brain immediately recognized the reference to McDonald's, beloved fast-food chain and home of the Big Mac burger.

Perhaps one of the most recognizable logos in the world, McDonald's trademark 'M' shaped logo plastered on buildings and highway signs beckons hungry travelers with its golden glow and promise of an easy meal. But did you know, in a unique departure from the norm, a McDonald's in Sedona, Arizona changed their logos to turquoise instead of their signature yellow? All McDonald's fans have heard the rumors, but it's true, the McDonald's location in Sedona changed all of the logos on their building to a light turquoise to adhere to the strict guidelines on décor and town architecture.

Per city guidelines, structures that go up in Sedona need to blend with the natural scenery, including the iconic red rocks and expansive blue skies. The actual building of the McDonald's is dusty red and the typically golden yellow logos are an unusual (for the brand) turquoise color. As one of only a few McDonald's in the world to forgo the yellow-golden arch color, this Arizona location has become quite the local landmark.