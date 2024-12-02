Why An Arizona McDonald's Has Turquoise Instead Of Golden Arches
If you've ever taken a long road trip, the kind where hours stretch on and trees roll by, indistinguishable from one another, then you know the sweet, sweet relief of seeing a shining pair of golden arches peek out above the trees as you approach civilization again. Notice how at "golden arches" your brain immediately recognized the reference to McDonald's, beloved fast-food chain and home of the Big Mac burger.
Perhaps one of the most recognizable logos in the world, McDonald's trademark 'M' shaped logo plastered on buildings and highway signs beckons hungry travelers with its golden glow and promise of an easy meal. But did you know, in a unique departure from the norm, a McDonald's in Sedona, Arizona changed their logos to turquoise instead of their signature yellow? All McDonald's fans have heard the rumors, but it's true, the McDonald's location in Sedona changed all of the logos on their building to a light turquoise to adhere to the strict guidelines on décor and town architecture.
Per city guidelines, structures that go up in Sedona need to blend with the natural scenery, including the iconic red rocks and expansive blue skies. The actual building of the McDonald's is dusty red and the typically golden yellow logos are an unusual (for the brand) turquoise color. As one of only a few McDonald's in the world to forgo the yellow-golden arch color, this Arizona location has become quite the local landmark.
How McDonald's balances tradition with cultural adaptation
The well-known red and yellow coloring associated with the McDonald's wasn't an accident, but a product of psychology. According to scientific research, the color red is stimulating to our brains and is often associated with being active. It can also increase your heart rate, which in turn makes you hungry. The color yellow is the most visible color in the daylight, whether cloudy skies or perfect sunshine, and is often associated with happiness. This is why McDonald's proudly flies their yellow golden arches high in the sky, though Sedona, Arizona isn't the only location to break with tradition.
On the busy streets of Paris, France, and the bustling waterfront of Bruges, Belgium, you'll find two McDonald's locations with white arches instead of golden yellow. While there's not quite as much lore as the Sedona, Arizona location to explain the oddly colored logos, many believe it has to do with fitting into the city's culture. In California, you'll find red arches in Rocklin and black arches in Monterey. No matter the hue, McDonald's is certainly "lovin' it" when it comes to embracing local vibes!