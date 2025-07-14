How To Use A BBQ Mop Like An Award-Winning Pitmaster

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While I prefer the sweet and tangy taste of Carolina-style BBQ sauce at a summer cookout, I'll never turn my nose up at spicy, succulent, Texas-style barbecue fare. Both are dripping with spectacular flavor. And although they may taste worlds apart, both methods of smoking and grilling meat share one thing in common: mopping. Folks unfamiliar with the term might raise an eyebrow seeing "mop" being connected with BBQ meat, but Michelle Wallace, a renowned pitmaster, TV personality, and owner and founder of the B'tween Sandwich Co., explains that it's essentially the same as basting.

"In BBQ, the term mopping refers to the practice of adding a flavorful liquid to meats during the cooking process on the smoker or grill," Wallace told The Takeout. "This practice helps to prevent the meats from drying out and adds additional flavor during the cooking process." The utensil itself is a long-handled brush that looks like, as you may have guessed, a miniature mop. Its large head made of cotton strands is able to apply more sauce to the protein than a conventional basting brush.

There aren't many hard-set rules when it comes to barbecuing ribs for a large cookout. But generally speaking, a mop sauce isn't the same as a bona fide BBQ sauce. "A mop sauce is typically a thin, seasoned liquid that's applied throughout the cooking duration," Wallace said. "However, you can use a mop to coat meats with BBQ sauce or any other sauce that you'd like to apply." Basting meat is something most folks can accomplish intuitively, but there are some nuances to employing this technique.