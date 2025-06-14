Make Homemade BBQ Sauce Irresistible With A Splash Of This Breakfast Beverage

Sometimes, the most difficult part about barbecuing is choosing the barbecue sauce. There are dozens of brands and flavors at any given grocery store, which doesn't necessarily help our decision-making. Of course, you can always make your own, which allows you to tailor the sauce to your preferences. Pitmaster at Sonny's BBQ, Shannon Snell, knows all about making a great grilling sauce. And he likes to include a surprising ingredient, one that you're more likely to see next to your eggs and bacon in the morning than with your grilled ribs. "Coffee adds a boldness and unique depth to BBQ sauces," Snell told The Takeout.

Coffee has a complex flavor that brings balance and adds an interesting layer of flavor. "The best way to incorporate this is to build a base sauce, simmer on a stove or heating element, and add hot brewed coffee 1 ounce at a time until [it fits] your desired taste," Snell explained. Of course, there are certain sauce styles that are better suited to adding coffee than others. Regarding the matter, Snell advised, "Kansas City sweet is the most ideal BBQ sauce to use with coffee. The bitterness of a dark coffee can offset the sweetness of a really rich BBQ sauce."

With this in mind, coffee is not the best addition to mayonnaise-based Alabama white sauce or a South Carolina mustard-based sauce. Instead, it pairs well with sauces that feature ingredients like molasses, brown sugar, and Worcestershire sauce. As for proteins, "The savoriness of beef pairs well with coffee," Snell said.