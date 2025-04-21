When You Should (And Shouldn't) Reverse Sear Your Steaks

If you're trying to perfect your steak game, reverse searing definitely needs to be in your repertoire of cooking techniques. But just because you know how to do it, doesn't mean you should opt for it every time. To find out more about when (and when not) to reverse sear steak, we reached out to Sam Shafer, executive chef of Revival at The Sawyer in Sacramento, California.

"Reverse searing is a technique for cooking that involves slowly cooking the protein at a low temperature before searing at the end," Shafer told The Takeout. "Some of the benefits of reverse searing are to ensure the steak is evenly cooked at a low temperature, avoiding the common issue of a well done exterior and rare interior." A classic mistake when cooking steak is to start off with a ripping hot pan, as the heat can overcook the outside before the inside has a chance to even start. Or as Shafer put it, "Searing at the end creates a flavorful crust without overcooking the interior."

This all sounds well and good, so why shouldn't we be reverse searing every piece of steak we put on the grill? Well, you could, but this technique is best used when dealing with thick pieces of steak. "Thicker cuts are better suited for reverse searing compared to thinner ones," Shafer said. "Steaks should be at least 1½ to 2 inches thick."