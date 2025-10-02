How To Make Gamey Lamb Chops Tender And Savory

Lamb is a fixture in many different cuisines around the world, but not so much in America. You can get plenty of savory lamb dishes from Greek, Indian, or Middle Eastern restaurants, and technically, shepherd's pie can only be made with lamb. (If it's made with beef, it's a cottage pie.) Here in America, though, most of us only have time for lamb chops if we're talking about the beloved puppet show or the long-running alt-country band. But why is that the case, and how do we get around it? We talked to Michael Handal, chef at the Institute for Culinary Education's New York campus, and he told us why Americans might be leery about lamb — as well as how you can make it less gamey and more tender with a good marinade.

"Lamb has a distinct flavor because of the flavor of its fat," Handal said. Although it's a bit complicated to explain, the gist is that lamb has plenty of a substance called branched chain fatty acids, which other kinds of meat have in lower concentrations. And humans are very sensitive to the taste of branched chain fatty acids, or BCFAs for short. As Handal told us, "They are fairly volatile compounds and also have a low-odor threshold, making them easily detectable, which is perceived as a gamey or strong aroma when smelled and tasted after cooking." Some people like the taste, while others really, really don't. In any case, though, it can be minimized with the right marinade.