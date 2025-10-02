How To Make Gamey Lamb Chops Tender And Savory
Lamb is a fixture in many different cuisines around the world, but not so much in America. You can get plenty of savory lamb dishes from Greek, Indian, or Middle Eastern restaurants, and technically, shepherd's pie can only be made with lamb. (If it's made with beef, it's a cottage pie.) Here in America, though, most of us only have time for lamb chops if we're talking about the beloved puppet show or the long-running alt-country band. But why is that the case, and how do we get around it? We talked to Michael Handal, chef at the Institute for Culinary Education's New York campus, and he told us why Americans might be leery about lamb — as well as how you can make it less gamey and more tender with a good marinade.
"Lamb has a distinct flavor because of the flavor of its fat," Handal said. Although it's a bit complicated to explain, the gist is that lamb has plenty of a substance called branched chain fatty acids, which other kinds of meat have in lower concentrations. And humans are very sensitive to the taste of branched chain fatty acids, or BCFAs for short. As Handal told us, "They are fairly volatile compounds and also have a low-odor threshold, making them easily detectable, which is perceived as a gamey or strong aroma when smelled and tasted after cooking." Some people like the taste, while others really, really don't. In any case, though, it can be minimized with the right marinade.
You have plenty of options for marinades
When we asked about marinades, Michael Handal gave us a ton of great information. "Marinades, in general, are composed of an oil, an acid, and flavoring ingredients," he said. From that base, you can construct all sorts of different flavor profiles for your lamb chops. "A basic marinade for lamb chops could consist of lemon juice or vinegar, such as white wine vinegar or red wine vinegar," Handal said, as well as "salt and pepper, minced fresh herbs like thyme, rosemary, mint, and parsley, emulsified with a nice touch of olive oil to help carry the flavors to the meat." But if you'd like to try something else, you can take your lamb chops all around the world. Do you want to throw in some Dijon mustard? Do you want to give it an Asian twist with hoisin sauce (distinct from oyster sauce)? Maybe try an Indian marinade with Greek yogurt? Go right ahead!
Lamb is typically served with some kind of mint as an accompaniment, often in jelly form. But what are some other sides you can serve with your chops? Once again, Michael Handal has you covered. On the nutty and fruity side, he suggests almonds, apricots, or sour cherries, which have their own ways of playing off the tender, fatty flavor. If you're looking for veggies, on the other hand, you can make cabbage, peas, potatoes, or eggplant. Maybe you can make use of these chef-approved tips for mashed potatoes before you throw your lamb chops on the grill.