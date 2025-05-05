Is Hoisin Sauce The Same Thing As Oyster Sauce?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

At first glance, oyster and hoisin sauce might seem very similar to each other, since they're both glossy, brown, and savory. But they couldn't be more different in terms of flavor and usage. Oyster sauce is indeed made with an oyster base (usually listed as "oyster extract" on the bottle), and also has sugars, thickeners, salt, and monosodium glutamate. The result is a sweet and savory sauce that does delicately capture the essence of oysters, but with an added note of caramel; the sauce is typically used as a cooking ingredient for things like stir fries.

You'll frequently find oyster sauce in Chinese and Southeast Asian cooking, and if you're a fan of Chinese takeout, there's a good chance you've already had oyster sauce in a dish you've eaten. It's particularly good at adding a strong umami component to dishes, which is why it makes a great standalone seasoning to sautéed vegetables or meat (since there's plenty of salt in it). I like to toss it with green beans and garlic to make a quick side dish for dinner.

Hoisin sauce has a much different flavor — it's pastier and sweeter in nature. Unlike oyster sauce, you can use it as a condiment or a dipping sauce. But on the other hand, like oyster sauce, you can also incorporate it into your cooking to add a sweet and tangy flavor to whatever you're cooking instead. (Try hoisin sauce with pot roast, even.) I personally liken it to a Chinese barbecue sauce of sorts: both are usually made with ingredients like sugar, soybeans, and vinegar, as well as salt, thickeners, and spices.