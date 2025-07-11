Are You Grilling Your Meats And Vegetables In The Correct Order?

Grilling season is upon us — so long as you're not in the middle of a heat wave, anyway — and you're probably itching to get out there with your tongs, fire up your grill (gas or charcoal), and set right to work mastering the easiest kind of cooking. But as with everything worth doing, there are certain best practices to keep in mind, especially when it comes to what goes on the grill in what order. We talked to Scott Thomas, "The Original Grillin' Fool" and owner of The Grillin' Fools blog, and he told us how to tackle your meats and veggies. In short, grill whatever takes the longest first — which usually ends up being meat.

Meat, you see, requires at least a few minutes of rest in order to be fully ready, which is usually just enough time to get your vegetables done, too. To illustrate the importance of timing, Thomas describes the meal his family asks for most often: steak and grilled salad. "A steak takes maybe 20 minutes to cook (when [it's] not a massive tomahawk) and a grilled romaine salad takes about four minutes to get a quick char," he says. "So, grill the steak. While the steak rests off the heat for three to five minutes, slap that romaine down and get that quick char." It's nice when things work out that way, isn't it?