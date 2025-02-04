11 Best Smokers For Brisket, According To Reviews
For those not in the know, the brisket is a tough cut of meat from a cow's chest area. While it can be divided into the leaner flat and the more marbled point, the brisket is normally cooked in its entirety. Due to its large number of connective tissues, the brisket shouldn't be cooked on the grill. Instead, the cut is best cooked low and slow, a process that breaks down its tough fibers and transforms it into a tender and juicy meal. Smoking is one of the most popular ways to prepare brisket, thanks to its ability to enhance both texture and flavor. Not only does smoking tenderize the meat, but it also imparts the cut with a rich, smoky aroma and flavor.
One of the best ways to prepare a brisket in the comfort of your own home — or in your backyard— is to invest in a high-quality smoker. Whether you are a seasoned pit-master or a complete novice at smoking, there is little doubt that the right smoker can elevate your barbecuing game. However, with so many different smoker types on the market, choosing the right one for your needs can be challenging. From charcoal and pellet grills to offset and kamado smokers, each gadget comes with its own set of characteristics. To help you find the right smoker for your requirements, we have analyzed hundreds of different products, focusing on their features and customer feedback. For a deep dive into our selection process, take a look at the methodology section at the end of this article.
Best charcoal smoker for brisket: Weber Smokey Mountain Cooker and Charcoal Smoker
Just as its name suggests, the Weber Smokey Mountain Cooker and Charcoal Smoker generates heat using charcoal and smoke using wood chips. Available in three sizes — 14.5, 18, and 22 inches — this sleek product delivers temperatures of up to 190 F. The temperature is controlled by closing the integrated dampers to reduce airflow, gradually decreasing the heat. The Weber's other notable features include two cooking grates and a porcelain-enameled lid with an in-built thermometer.
The Weber Smokey Mountain Cooker and Charcoal Smoker has received top marks from home chefs. For instance, one Home Depot shopper recommends the smoker, saying, "I can smoke meats and veggies in this smoker, easily. Whether it's a rather short smoke, three to four hours for a whole turkey, or a longer burn, eight to 10 hours for a pork butt or 10 to 12 hours for a brisket, the WSM does it effortlessly. Even in cold temps, I've been able to do a long burn of 10 hours without refueling." Another Home Depot user who purchased this product to smoke a brisket for the Super Bowl is also impressed, noting, "WOW is all I can say! [...] Super easy to use and maintain temp for any long cook. [...] Overall a solid investment so if you are on the fence trust me you won't be disappointed!"
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the Weber Smokey Mountain Cooker, Charcoal Smoker from Amazon starting at $239.99.
Best drum smoker for brisket: Oklahoma Joe's Bronco Pro Drum Smoker
Traditionally made from modified steel drums with charcoal or wood chips as a fuel source, drum smokers are simple and efficient. While the Oklahoma Joe's Bronco Pro Drum Smoker has been inspired by old-fashioned drum smokers, it's full of features bound to make your brisket and other meats come out both tender and flavorful. Made from stainless steel, the unit can accommodate 17 pounds of meat and features a charcoal basket designed to maintain steady temperatures for over 15 hours. It also comes with three grates, three meat hangers, and nine meat hooks for different types of cooking.
The Oklahoma Joe's Bronco is also effective and simple to use. Simply place your protein inside, close the hinged lid, and monitor the temperature gauge to maintain ideal heat levels. Once your brisket is ready, simply clean the ash pan and the drain cup, and wheel the unit away for storage. Backyard pit-masters have praised the Oklahoma Joe's Bronco Pro Drum Smoker for its ease of use, heat retention, and size. A case in point is one Amazon customer who calls the product "the best smoker ever," adding, "Absolutely love this smoker! Holds extremely steady temperatures, and one decent batch of charcoal and wood chunks gives you about 16 hours of burn time. I made my best brisket ever in this pit!"
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the Oklahoma Joe's Bronco Pro Drum Smoker from Amazon starting at $576.14.
Best pellet smoker for brisket: Z GRILLS Wood Pellet Grill Smoker
The Z GRILLS Wood Pellet Grill Smoker is designed to make the most of wood chip flavors by combining electricity and pellets. Featuring a range of different models, this alloy-steel unit offers eight different cooking styles. Aside from smoking, the Z GRILLS can also grill, char–grill, bake, barbecue, braise, sear, and roast. Unlike most other smokers, this grill also features flame searing in temperatures of up to 750 F.
Despite its hefty size and large cooking area, the Z GRILLS Wood Pellet Grill Smoker is very easy to use, making it ideal for beginner pit-masters. Simply fill the hopper with wood chips, set the desired temperature between 180 F and 450 F, and activate the auto-ignition. This unit also comes with a side shelf and a storage cabinet, as well as wheels with brakes for both portability and stability.
The Z GRILLS Wood Pellet Grill Smoker has received favorable feedback from the majority of reviewers who appreciate its simple operations. A prime illustration is one Amazon shopper who recommends the grill to home chefs looking for a simple "fuel and forget" option that produces great results. A satisfied Home Depot customer concurs, saying, "ABSOLUTELY best purchase this year! [...] Papa gets time with grandkids now instead of tending to [a] smoker every hour. And the brisket was AMAZING!"
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the Z GRILLS Wood Pellet Grill Smoker from Amazon starting at $399.
Best electric smoker for brisket: Traeger Grills Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker
Not just ideal for preparing brisket, the Traeger Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker is versatile enough to make anything from smoked corn on the cob to chicken wings. More specifically, the grill uses both electricity and wood pellets to deliver up to 450 F of consistent heat and smoke. In addition, with 572 square inches of cooking space, the smoker is large enough to prepare four chickens, five racks of ribs, or 24 burger patties (or whole lot of brisket). The Traeger is made from alloy steel to ensure that it goes the distance and features all-terrain wheels for easy maneuverability.
Smoking enthusiasts who have used the Traeger Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker to prepare brisket have praised the product for its performance and generous cooking space. A noteworthy example is an Amazon shopper who calls the product "simple, robust, effective," elaborating, "This is a great smoker for just about anything. I do my regular burgers & hot dogs on it but I also have cooked pork butt for pulled pork [...] and beef brisket on it." A Home Depot reviewer also praises the smoker, saying, "[It] holds a full brisket or about three beer can chickens and keeps the smoke going at regular intervals. [It's] easy to clean."
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the Traeger Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker from Amazon starting at $499.95.
Best vertical smoker for brisket: Bradley Smoker BTDS76P
With four cooking racks and 2,288 square inches of cooking space, the Bradley Smoker BTDS76P is one of the largest vertical smokers on the market. This stainless steel appliance is fueled by Bradley Smoker bisquettes — or compressed wood chips that burn for approximately 20 minutes each — allowing up to nine hours of continuous smoking. The appliance boasts several other notable features, including a stainless steel interior, a smoke diffuser system, and a digital control panel.
Most shoppers have found the Bradley Smoker BTDS76P effective and user-friendly. For instance, an Amazon reviewer who has used the smoker to prepare various dishes, including brisket with Jim Beam bourbon bisquettes, notes: "Each was simple and delicious. [...] The degree of control over this device is a big selling point. I set the time on the smoker and place three bisquettes per hour of smoking. [...] The display lets me know the internal oven temperature too, which is essential for outdoor cooking." A Tractor Supply Co. shopper seconds this, saying, "Excellent separate controls for heat and smoke. Large enough to do several items at a time. Easy to use, not a grill but a true smoker."
You can purchase the Bradley Smoker BTDS76P from Amazon starting at $549.99.
Best offset smoker for brisket: Oklahoma Joe's Longhorn Reverse Flow Offset Smoker
Inspired by real barbecue pits, offset smokers feature a horizontal design with separate heat source and cooking chamber. This allows indirect cooking, where the smoke and heat travels from the firebox to the cooking chamber where it circulates around the food. The Oklahoma Joe's Longhorn Reverse Flow Offset Smoker is one such smoker. Made from heavy-gauge stainless steel, the device runs on charcoal, which is placed in a special basket for easy clean-ups. In addition, this smoker boasts 751 square inches of primary cooking space, a temperature gauge, cool-touch handles, and two wagon-style wheels.
According to customers, the Oklahoma Joe's Longhorn Reverse Flow Offset Smoker makes easy work of smoking brisket. One Amazon shopper says that this smoker cooked their briskets to perfection, adding, "This smoker cooks like a dream: it gets to temperature quickly, holds its heat well, and the temperature differential is less than 10-degrees when I use it in reverse-flow mode." An Oklahoma Joe's reviewer echoes this, noting, "Just cooked a brisket on it over the weekend. Came out just fine. Quality materials, easy installation. A definite upgrade over my last offset. Plenty of room now to cook. [...] I could have easily fit three more briskets (16 pounders) on this with what I cooked."
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the Oklahoma Joe's Longhorn Reverse Flow Offset Smoker from Amazon starting at $749.
Best propane smoker for brisket: Cuisinart Vertical Propane Smoker
True to its name, the Cuisinart Vertical Propane Smoker uses propane as its heat source. More specifically, this unit features a vertical design with a 15,000 BTU gas burner at the bottom and a rear vent. Made from stainless steel, this smoker comes with four removable cooking racks and 785 square inches of cooking space for thick briskets, chewy jerky, and even smoked bread puddings. This unit also features porcelain-enamel trays for wood chips and water to keep the meat moist.
The Cuisinart Vertical Propane Smoker has received the thumbs up from reviewers for its simple operation and effectiveness. That said, since the unit is on the smaller side, some shoppers have commented that it's best used for smaller briskets. One Tractor Supply Co. customer calls the appliance a "neat smoker," elaborating, "It is a small smoker and probably won't smoke a 18 pound turkey or a large full brisket but the smoker is well built, the temperature holds even and it is perfect for my purposes. The smoker was easy to assemble and the propane heat source holds an even temperature." A Home Depot shopper, who has also used the product to smoke a brisket, says, "It was very easy to keep the temp even and the brisket was juicy!"
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the Cuisinart Vertical Propane Smoker from Amazon starting at $299.95.
Best smoker for brisket for beginners: KingChii Portable Electric Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker
Although the KingChii Portable Electric Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker can appear imposing at first glance, its user-friendly design makes it suitable for novices. Suitable for smoking, as well as baking, braising, grilling, and roasting, this electronic gadget delivers 456 square inches of cooking space and temperatures between 180 F and 425 F. Plus, it comes with an 11-pound wood chip hopper and a removable oil container for easy clean-ups. The KingChii is also one of the only smokers with folding legs, making it ideal for camping trips.
Home chefs seem to appreciate KingChii's design and ease of assembly and use. This sentiment is illustrated by one Amazon customer who highlights, "One of the standout features of this wood pellet smoker is its user-friendliness. The digital control panel makes setting the desired temperature and smoke level a breeze, and the smoker maintains the temperature with remarkable precision. [...] Whether you're smoking ribs, brisket, chicken, or even vegetables, the results are consistently mouthwatering." A Home Depot reviewer backs this up, saying, "I purchased this pellet grill for its affordability, ease of assembly, and portability, and it has exceeded my expectations."
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the KingChii Portable Electric Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker from Amazon starting at $369.99.
Best indoor smoker for brisket: WESTON BRANDS 2-in-1 Indoor Electric Smoker
Most smokers are designed for the outdoors. However, especially in cold temperatures, we may not be up to braving the elements. This is where the WESTON BRANDS 2-in-1 Indoor Electric Smoker shines. Doubling as a 6-quart slow cooker, the appliance is compact enough for use indoors. The WESTON BRANDS electric smoker comes with three cooking racks, which can be removed for smoking larger items, such as briskets, whole chickens, and roasts. Plus, it features an easy-to-operate digital control panel that lets you choose different settings, such as cold and hot smoking. There is also a glass lid for monitoring the cooking process and a temperature probe to ensure perfect results.
The WESTON BRANDS 2-in-1 Indoor Electric Smoker has been lauded by shoppers for its functionality and convenient size. For instance, one BestBuy customer describes the product as "perfect for apartment living," adding, "Let's be honest, this is just a glorified crockpot but the question is: Does it smoke? Yes! I did a center-cut brisket and it turned out great!" An Amazon customer has also praised this kitchen gadget for its versatility, saying, "This creation is absolutely brilliant — transforming a crockpot into a smoker is pure genius."
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the WESTON BRANDS 2-in-1 Indoor Electric Smoker from Amazon starting at $110.
Best kamado smoker for brisket: Char-Griller AKORN Kamado Charcoal Grill and Smoker
Traditionally made from thick ceramic for maximum insulation, kamado smokers are known for their distinctive egg-shaped design. While the Char-Griller AKORN Kamado Charcoal Grill and Smoker isn't made from ceramic, its triple-walled, insulated steel mimics the superior heat retention of ceramic kamado smokers. Featuring 447 square inches of cooking space, this charcoal-fueled smoker is large enough to accommodate 27 burger patties at a time. Char-Griller AKORN's other notable features include a thermometer, cast iron grates, foldable side shelves, locking caster wheels, and an ash pan for easy cleaning.
Food-smoking enthusiasts have praised the Char-Griller AKORN Kamado Charcoal Grill and Smoker for its performance and value for money. One Amazon reviewer, who has used the unit to smoke briskets, notes that it is lighter and less fragile than ceramic kamados while delivering similar temperature control. A Home Depot shopper echoes this, noting, "While I know there are 'ceramic' kamado grills out there that cost $1,000 to upwards of over $2000, [...] this AKORN can give you the same results. You can achieve upwards of 800 degrees (if you needed to) on this.[...] This grill can easily maintain a steady temp overnight or for VERY long periods of time."
You can purchase the Char-Griller AKORN Kamado Charcoal Grill and Smoker from Amazon starting at $297.
Best budget smoker for brisket: Realcook Vertical Steel Charcoal Smoker
Making delicious smoked meats needn't cost a fortune. In fact, with the Realcook Vertical Steel Charcoal Smoker you can start perfecting your smoked briskets with as little as $100. And while this unit may not be as large as some other smokers on the market, the Realcook offers 453 square inches of cooking space — plenty to accommodate a brisket. This charcoal-fueled appliance also comes with two cooking grids and four hangers, allowing you to smoke a variety of meats at once from sausages to Thanksgiving turkeys. The Realcook features a two-layer design and two access doors for easy monitoring and cleaning.
While the Realcook Vertical Steel Charcoal Smoker lacks the advanced features of some other pricier smokers, it has received praise from budget-conscious BBQ enthusiasts. For example, one Amazon reviewer says that they couldn't have found a better smoker for the money, adding, "It was incredibly easy to use, temp was super easy to maintain, and for this first time smoker, the meat turned out incredible. Ribs were falling off the bone and the brisket was perfect." Another Amazon reviewer also appreciates the product's return on investment, saying, "I wanted something I could get into cheap and learn from. I think this smoker fits the bill perfectly. My family has loved the ribs & turkey breast. Oh so good! My wife also really loved the smoked sweet potatoes. Smokey creamy goodness!!"
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the Realcook Vertical Steel Charcoal Smoker from Amazon starting at $99.99.
Methodology
Few things rival the delicious, melt-in-the-mouth quality of a perfectly-smoked brisket. Preparing the meat low and slow in a smoker breaks down its tough connective tissue, resulting in a melt-in-the mouth, flavorful meal. Plus, smoking creates a flavor and aroma that is hard to replicate with other cooking methods.
To help you find the right smoker for brisket, we have searched high and low, analyzing different gadget types. We have also read countless shopper reviews, focusing on features such as assembly, ease of use, heat source, temperature control, and cleaning and maintenance.