Guy Fieri Says This Is The Best Budget-Friendly Steak To Slap On The Grill

Guy Fieri is known to have a very unique and down-to-earth perspective on food, and when it comes to steak, he certainly knows how to impress a diner. Since age eight — when Fieri cooked his very first steak dinner for his family – he has been making steaks for himself and others to enjoy. These days, he knows exactly the cut of meat to throw on the grill to get the most bang for his buck. That cut of steak is none other than the tri-tip, also known as the bottom sirloin. (This steak is very popular in Fieri's home state of California.)

Fieri spoke with Food & Wine about why the tri-tip is such a great budget-friendly steak. He said, "If you get a chance to do a tri-tip and you can cook it and you can get it to a nice medium-rare and cut it on the bias against the grain, I think it's one of the best pieces of meat you could ever get [...] I promise you will wow everybody on your invite list."