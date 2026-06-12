Always Season Your Grilled Corn On The Cob At This Exact Moment

Nothing beats a smoky, well-charred ear of sweet, flavorful, in-season corn, fresh off the grill. It's a summer classic, right up there with hot dogs, watermelon, and slightly wilted salads. But even if you've got your grilling methods down pat, you can still mess up.

According to Isaac Bernal Carbajo, executive chef of the Representation of Spain to the United Nations, it's all about timing your seasoning. "For me, the best time to season grilled corn on the cob is immediately after taking it off the grill, while it is still very hot," Carbajo explained. "At that moment, the surface still retains enough moisture and heat for the butter, spices, and salt to adhere better."

Carbajo isn't alone. When we asked another BBQ expert how to grill perfect corn on the cob, they recommended seasoning post-grill, too. It's not just about getting ingredients to adhere: High heat can destroy delicate seasonings. At best, you'll obliterate the subtle flavors. At worst, your seasonings will end up fully burnt — and burnt seasonings just taste nasty. Some seasonings are more prone to burning than others, though. "Fresh herbs, grated cheeses, citrus, or delicate spice blends always work better after grilling," said Carbajo. The chef noted that other ingredients can take the heat. "On the other hand, more resilient ingredients such as certain oil-based marinades or dry spices can be used before cooking." Salt can be added at any point, too, though Carbajo prefers to add it at the end.