Always Season Your Grilled Corn On The Cob At This Exact Moment
Nothing beats a smoky, well-charred ear of sweet, flavorful, in-season corn, fresh off the grill. It's a summer classic, right up there with hot dogs, watermelon, and slightly wilted salads. But even if you've got your grilling methods down pat, you can still mess up.
According to Isaac Bernal Carbajo, executive chef of the Representation of Spain to the United Nations, it's all about timing your seasoning. "For me, the best time to season grilled corn on the cob is immediately after taking it off the grill, while it is still very hot," Carbajo explained. "At that moment, the surface still retains enough moisture and heat for the butter, spices, and salt to adhere better."
Carbajo isn't alone. When we asked another BBQ expert how to grill perfect corn on the cob, they recommended seasoning post-grill, too. It's not just about getting ingredients to adhere: High heat can destroy delicate seasonings. At best, you'll obliterate the subtle flavors. At worst, your seasonings will end up fully burnt — and burnt seasonings just taste nasty. Some seasonings are more prone to burning than others, though. "Fresh herbs, grated cheeses, citrus, or delicate spice blends always work better after grilling," said Carbajo. The chef noted that other ingredients can take the heat. "On the other hand, more resilient ingredients such as certain oil-based marinades or dry spices can be used before cooking." Salt can be added at any point, too, though Carbajo prefers to add it at the end.
The best seasonings for grilled corn on the cob
Now that you know when to season your corn on the cob, what seasonings should you use? "The combinations that provide contrast between sweetness, acidity, and a slight smoky touch are, without a doubt, the best in my opinion," said Isaac Bernal Carbajo. "One of my favorites is browned butter, lemon, and smoked paprika." In particular, he recommended La Vera paprika, a sweet variety from the La Vera region of Spain.
Cheese pairs beautifully with grilled corn: Think Korean corn cheese or elotes, a staple of Mexican cuisine. True to Carbajo's European roots, the chef favors parmesan. "A mixture of butter, roasted garlic, and grated parmesan also works very well," said the chef. Work quickly to add the cheese while the corn is still hot — you'll want it to melt slightly over the ear. If cheese sounds too heavy for you, try tender herbs and citrus juice. "If I am looking for something fresher, I usually add lime, cilantro, and a touch of chile," Carbajo shared.
You don't want to overload your corn, anyway. "In my experience, grilled corn already has enough flavor on its own, so a few carefully chosen ingredients usually produce better results than covering it with too many seasonings," says the chef. My personal favorite? Butter, crushed garlic, and a sprinkling of Old Bay. You can even let your guests season their own corn by setting up a corn on the cob bar for your next barbecue.