How To Make A Showstopping Corn On The Cob Bar For Your Next BBQ
While a cookout at its simplest can consist of throwing some hot dogs and hamburgers on the grill and opening a bag of chips, you can also step things up by adding a few extras to the meal. These could consist of a barbecue-themed charcuterie board as an appetizer (think sliced smoked sausages, chicken wings, and mini cornbread muffins) or a grilled cake for dessert (yes, this can be done as long as you use indirect heat). Another way to add a fun, interactive dimension to your backyard entertaining would be to set up a corn on the cob bar.
As you might have guessed, this would consist of a table featuring a platter piled with cooked corn on the cob at one end, along with the necessary plates. (Sturdy ones are recommended, since thin paper might collapse under the weight of a fully-loaded cob of corn.) The rest of the table will be covered with bowls of sauces and toppings.
What to feature on your corn on the cob bar
If you and your guests are corn purists, your corn on the cob bar could consist of little more than a selection of compound butters. These are pretty easy to make, since all you need to do is soften a stick of butter, then mix in some seasonings to taste. Options include barbecue spice rub, cilantro and lime, garlic powder and parmesan cheese, lemon pepper, or anything else in your spice cabinet that sounds good to you. Add some salt and pepper to the fixings, and you're good to go. (You could always up the ante with a few flavored salts, as well — these seasoning salts work just as well on corn as they do on steak.)
For something even more elaborate, a DIY elotes station is in order. To make your own elotes, you'll want plenty of mayonnaise — plain mayo is fine, but spicy mayo would also be a great addition to the spread. Set out bowls of sour cream, too, along with crumbly cheese (cotija, parmesan, feta), lemon and lime wedges. Add crushed tortilla chips or Cheetos, crumbled bacon, nacho cheese sauce, powdered chiles, sliced green onions, and chopped cilantro as well as a selection of hot sauce bottles (Tapatio, Cholula, Frank's, Tabasco, etc.). That way, guests can dress up corn on the cob to their taste, and everyone leaves happy!