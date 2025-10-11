How To Make A Showstopping Corn On The Cob Bar For Your Next BBQ

While a cookout at its simplest can consist of throwing some hot dogs and hamburgers on the grill and opening a bag of chips, you can also step things up by adding a few extras to the meal. These could consist of a barbecue-themed charcuterie board as an appetizer (think sliced smoked sausages, chicken wings, and mini cornbread muffins) or a grilled cake for dessert (yes, this can be done as long as you use indirect heat). Another way to add a fun, interactive dimension to your backyard entertaining would be to set up a corn on the cob bar.

As you might have guessed, this would consist of a table featuring a platter piled with cooked corn on the cob at one end, along with the necessary plates. (Sturdy ones are recommended, since thin paper might collapse under the weight of a fully-loaded cob of corn.) The rest of the table will be covered with bowls of sauces and toppings.