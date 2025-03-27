5 Seasoned Salts To Finish Off Your Steak With

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Some chefs might throw a Gordon Ramsay-esque hissy fit if you make the classic restaurant steak mistake of asking for extra salt for your meat, but this isn't because beef is meant to be served plain. (Perish the thought!) Instead, the dramatics may have more to do with their confidence that anything that comes out of their kitchen is already perfectly seasoned. Should you be cooking steak at home, though, you're free to experiment with seasoned salt to your heart's content. Whether you're using it as a dry rub for a grilled sirloin (omitting the seasoning is a major steak mistake) or sprinkling it over a pan-seared steak au poivre as a final touch, a salt and spice blend is sure to make for the tastiest steak.

Most supermarkets may carry a selection of seasoning salts, but with all due respect to Lawry's and McCormick, this list is made up of steak seasonings you may be less familiar with. Each and every one is readily available on Amazon, however, and has hundreds (if not thousands) of rave reviews to recommend it. Chances are, one more may become your new favorite spice blend