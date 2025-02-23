Why It's A Big No-No To Ask For Salt When Ordering A Fancy Steak

No matter how top-notch a chef may be, everyone's seasoning preferences differ. I tend to like fairly high amounts of salt myself. That being said, when I'm eating out, I don't ask for salt for the entrée for fear of being side-eyed by the server (much less facing the wrath of an angry chef). I'm also going to taste the meat before sprinkling salt on it, but if it still seems lacking, I'm remedying that deficiency.

I first check the table for a salt shaker, but if the restaurant is too fancy to put such a plebeian seasoning on its tables, I summon the nerve to request salt for the vegetables. I make sure, however, to salt my steak only when no restaurant staffers seem to be looking my way. With this compromise, I get to eat my steak how I want without hurting anyone's feelings.

Yes, I respect the chef's opinion, but even some chefs admit that they're there to please the customers, not the other way around. As Michelin-starred French chef Alain Passard told the Financial Times, "I put aside my own concerns when faced with a client who orders a dish cooked a certain way or asks for a certain seasoning." While I don't consider myself a demanding diner, as long as I'm the one paying for my steak, I'll be the one who determines how much salt it needs.