The Etiquette Mistake You Are Likely Making At Japanese Restaurants

Japanese culture is based on social harmony, strong work ethics, and good etiquette. There are many unspoken rules that exist in everyday interactions, many of which involve eating or drinking. From not pointing with chopsticks to being conscious of how much soy sauce you're pouring, there are a few things to remember, whether you're visiting the country or dining at your local Japanese restaurant. If you've experienced the joy of sake before, you should know there's a golden rule when drinking it: never pour sake for yourself. Instead, you should always pour for others, as this is a sign of politeness and a way to spark conversation.

Oshaku is the Japanese term for pouring any drinks like sake, beer, or doburoku for others, as a sign of respect. This is because the act of serving the other person first means putting yourself in a lower position, hierarchically speaking. Oshaku is also a great icebreaker for people who don't normally cross paths at work or in similar settings, as it allows everyone to interact with each other. That's also part of the reason a sake cup is so small — to encourage you to keep pouring for others and keep the conversation going.