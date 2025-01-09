The Etiquette Mistake You Are Likely Making At Japanese Restaurants
Japanese culture is based on social harmony, strong work ethics, and good etiquette. There are many unspoken rules that exist in everyday interactions, many of which involve eating or drinking. From not pointing with chopsticks to being conscious of how much soy sauce you're pouring, there are a few things to remember, whether you're visiting the country or dining at your local Japanese restaurant. If you've experienced the joy of sake before, you should know there's a golden rule when drinking it: never pour sake for yourself. Instead, you should always pour for others, as this is a sign of politeness and a way to spark conversation.
Oshaku is the Japanese term for pouring any drinks like sake, beer, or doburoku for others, as a sign of respect. This is because the act of serving the other person first means putting yourself in a lower position, hierarchically speaking. Oshaku is also a great icebreaker for people who don't normally cross paths at work or in similar settings, as it allows everyone to interact with each other. That's also part of the reason a sake cup is so small — to encourage you to keep pouring for others and keep the conversation going.
Other sake etiquette to follow
Apart from oshaku, there are a few other practices to remember when drinking sake. When pouring from the bottle, use both hands. This is a sign of respect and attentiveness, and using the two-hand method extends to other interactions, such as a gift or award-giving. When pouring the sake, don't let the bottle touch the rim of the cup, as some sake cups are valuable and fragile. You should also stop pouring when the cup is about 80% full, as filling it completely is considered impolite and messy. If you're on the receiving end, bring your cup closer to the person pouring it to make it easier for them. And don't forget to take a sip before putting it down to acknowledge their nice gesture!
If you don't feel like drinking any more sake, try to keep your cup full. If your cup is spotted empty, it will be refilled very quickly. While these rules can seem overwhelming to an outsider, sake etiquette is more than just being polite; it is about preserving the Japanese concept of Wa, which is based on promoting a sense of harmony in a social group. This etiquette encourages interdependence in social settings and keeping the peace. So the next time you drink sake, remember these Japanese dining etiquette rules for a more authentic experience.