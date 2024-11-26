Doburoku Vs Sake: What's The Difference

Aside from appearance, the brewing process of doburoku differs significantly from regular sake, though both use the same basic ingredients: steamed rice, koji, and water. In traditional sake production, ingredients are added to the yeast starter, or shubo, in stages over several days to carefully control fermentation in a monitored environment to allow the steady production of alcohol. Doburoku, however, is made by adding all ingredients at once, leading to lower alcohol content of around 12% and higher sugar levels, often with a bit of natural CO2. This rush of sugar overwhelms the yeast which causes it to die off early and halt fermentation sooner.

Meanwhile, all sakes go through a press and filtration process once the fermentation is done, enforced by law in Japan while doburoku does not go through any filtration process at all, giving it its unique rice porridge like texture and taste but also makes it illegal for it to be labeled as sake in Japan due to taxation issues. At the same time, most sakes are pasteurized while doburoku remains unpasteurized. Doburoku's unique raw qualities make it more susceptible to spoilage compared to sake, which has a longer shelf life and can be stored even after opening.

Though people may find doburoku and nigori share a resemblance in their cloudy, white appearance, they belong to distinct categories. Nigori is still classified as sake and undergoes filtration, albeit through a more permeable cloth, which sets it apart from the unfiltered doburoku.