How Long You Can Store A Bottle Of Sake After It's Been Opened

Sake is among the most widely imbibed alcoholic beverages in Japan, and it has its adherents here in the U.S., too, as this country is actually the biggest exporter of the alcoholic fermented rice drink. While you most commonly find it served in Japanese restaurants, it is also available at many liquor stores. So if you bring home a bottle, to enjoy with your store-bought sushi, you might be wondering how long you have to drink it once it's been opened.

Unlike wine, which only lasts three to five days after opening, an opened bottle of sake has a shelf-life of about a week, thanks to its much slower oxidation process. (An unopened bottle of sake, on the other hand, should maintain its quality for up to a year, or two years if kept in the fridge.) That said, it is at its best quality within three days of opening, so while you can drink it on days four through seven, it likely won't taste quite as good.

Most sake which is kept on store shelves has been pasteurized twice, so it need only be refrigerated once opened (and even then, it's not entirely necessary). However, there are types of unpasteurized or only partially pasteurized sake which need to be refrigerated both before and after opening, called nama, namachozo, and namazume.

