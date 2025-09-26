The Temperature Secret To The Best Grilled Cake

"When baking on a grill, you should use the same recipes that you would use in an indoor oven," advised Christie Vanover, adding that it's only the grill setup that needs to be changed. In order to provide indirect heat, you'll need to create a bit of distance between the heat source and the pan. As she instructed, "If you're using a pellet grill, a deflector is already installed. If you're grilling a cake over charcoal, you'll need to push the coals to one side and cook over the side without coals. When baking on a gas grill, turn an outside burner on and leave one burner off. Bake over the burner that's off."

Vanover also recommended elevating the cake above the heat, either by placing it on an upper rack (if your grill is equipped with one), or securing the pan on top of another inverted pan to raise it up an inch or so. "By lifting the cake higher, you reduce the chances that the bottom will burn," she explained. Instead of relying on the dubious toothpick test to see when your cake is cooked through, she suggested using a meat thermometer. If you stick it right in the middle, it should read somewhere between 200 and 210 degrees Fahrenheit when the cake is baked. With a cheesecake, you can take it off the heat when the temperature hits 150 degrees Fahrenheit. Now that you know how to grill a cake, you only have to choose which cake you're grilling tonight for dessert.