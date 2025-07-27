The Bite-Sized Fruit That Deserves A Spot On Your Grill This Summer
Grilling fruit is one of the best things about summer, when a number of delicious fruits are in season. There are many sweet and savory ways to dress up peaches, apricots, and plums for the grill, while pineapple and watermelon, which makes an impressive cookout side, are among the most popular choices. But don't think you need to limit your fruit grilling experiments to these options. Greg Garrison, Executive Chef and partner at Repeal 33 in Savannah, Georgia, sat down with The Takeout and enlightened us on the many ways to grill a fruit otherwise known for its versatility in its frozen state: grapes.
As Garrison explains, "Grilling grapes gives them this amazing transformation — the heat makes them sweeter, juicier, and kind of jammy inside, and the skins start to blister just a bit. You also get this faint smoky, caramelized flavor." When we asked if certain varieties of grapes are better to grill than others, he tells us, "I've found that red seedless grapes work really well as they've got the right mix of firmness and sweetness. Concords are great too if you're after a bolder, wine-like flavor."
Garrison is a fan of serving grilled grapes with whatever meats you're grilling at the time. "They're killer with roasted or grilled meats — pork, duck, lamb — anything rich," he says.
How to grill grapes
As you can imagine, grilling individual grapes would likely cause them to fall right through the grates, which is why Garrison usually leaves grapes on the vine when he grills them. "It looks nice," he says, adding, "It's easier to handle on the grill and it helps them stay together while they cook. Sometimes I'll toss them in a little olive oil and maybe a splash of balsamic or some herbs like thyme, just enough to bring out their natural sweetness." His cooking guidance for grilled grapes is simple: "Grill the grapes over medium heat, just a few minutes per side until the skins start to pop and blister."
If you have some rogue grapes that have fallen off the vine already, or if you just have a container of individual grapes, it's still possible to grill them. Skewer them on wood or metal skewers, brush with some oil, and place directly on your grates to get the same results. You can also place them on a grill-safe skillet, but you might not get the same color you'd get with direct heat. If you don't have access to a grill, or if your grill plans are upended by a rainy day, roast them in the oven to get them blistered and jammy.
Greg Garrison also mentioned that your grilled grapes don't necessarily have to be paired with grilled meat. "You can toss them on a cheese board with something sharp or creamy, like blue cheese or burrata," he says. "I've even used them on warm grain salads or flatbreads. They're not really a side on their own, but they definitely elevate the plate."