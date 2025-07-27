The Bite-Sized Fruit That Deserves A Spot On Your Grill This Summer

As you can imagine, grilling individual grapes would likely cause them to fall right through the grates, which is why Garrison usually leaves grapes on the vine when he grills them. "It looks nice," he says, adding, "It's easier to handle on the grill and it helps them stay together while they cook. Sometimes I'll toss them in a little olive oil and maybe a splash of balsamic or some herbs like thyme, just enough to bring out their natural sweetness." His cooking guidance for grilled grapes is simple: "Grill the grapes over medium heat, just a few minutes per side until the skins start to pop and blister."

If you have some rogue grapes that have fallen off the vine already, or if you just have a container of individual grapes, it's still possible to grill them. Skewer them on wood or metal skewers, brush with some oil, and place directly on your grates to get the same results. You can also place them on a grill-safe skillet, but you might not get the same color you'd get with direct heat. If you don't have access to a grill, or if your grill plans are upended by a rainy day, roast them in the oven to get them blistered and jammy.

Greg Garrison also mentioned that your grilled grapes don't necessarily have to be paired with grilled meat. "You can toss them on a cheese board with something sharp or creamy, like blue cheese or burrata," he says. "I've even used them on warm grain salads or flatbreads. They're not really a side on their own, but they definitely elevate the plate."