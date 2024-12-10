You Can Do A Lot With Frozen Grapes, So Freeze Them

No matter what month it is, sometimes a frosty treat just hits. Ice cream, blended drinks from your favorite boba stand, froyo, and soft serve — you've probably reached for one of these top-rated craveables before, even in the chilly winter. Frozen fruit may not enter your mind, save the occasional sorbet or those classic frozen bananas on a stick, so allow me to introduce a new item to your cold storage: the humble grape.

Grapes are good for more than just getting crushed by the pound to make bottles of wine. It's beyond easy to freeze your grapes for a sweet treat with some health benefits, to boot. First, wash and dry them. Make sure they're as dry as possible; you don't want to end up with grapes encrusted in chunky ice crystals. Next, spread them out in one layer on a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Make sure there's no overlap so you get an even freeze, and throw some plastic film over the top. Leave your grape tray in the freezer until they firm up (usually around two hours), and then pop the grapes into an airtight storage container and slide it back into the freezer. This keeps their shape intact through the freezing process, leaving you with a delightfully crunchy cold treat.