You Can Do A Lot With Frozen Grapes, So Freeze Them
No matter what month it is, sometimes a frosty treat just hits. Ice cream, blended drinks from your favorite boba stand, froyo, and soft serve — you've probably reached for one of these top-rated craveables before, even in the chilly winter. Frozen fruit may not enter your mind, save the occasional sorbet or those classic frozen bananas on a stick, so allow me to introduce a new item to your cold storage: the humble grape.
Grapes are good for more than just getting crushed by the pound to make bottles of wine. It's beyond easy to freeze your grapes for a sweet treat with some health benefits, to boot. First, wash and dry them. Make sure they're as dry as possible; you don't want to end up with grapes encrusted in chunky ice crystals. Next, spread them out in one layer on a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Make sure there's no overlap so you get an even freeze, and throw some plastic film over the top. Leave your grape tray in the freezer until they firm up (usually around two hours), and then pop the grapes into an airtight storage container and slide it back into the freezer. This keeps their shape intact through the freezing process, leaving you with a delightfully crunchy cold treat.
The best uses for frozen grapes
You can totally reach into your grape bag (or box) and scarf them down as a little snack throughout the day but don't be afraid to get a little creative. Blend them into your favorite fruit smoothie, or make your own fruit sorbet. Freshen up your evening cocktail by using them in place of normal ice cubes. You can toss them into yogurt along with granola and frozen blueberries for a tasty breakfast treat. They can be mixed in a blender with some apple juice and frozen for easy two-ingredient popsicles, or they can be created as a frozen fruit skewer for leisurely snacking.
You can also thaw your frozen grapes by moving them from the freezer to the fridge the night before you use them. Just be aware that they'll have a soft texture after thawing, which is why they're best in jam, jelly, or other cooked dishes. Your grapes will last up to a year after you freeze them, but chances are high that you'll be devouring them long before their expiration date arrives.