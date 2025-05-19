The Hostess Snack You Have To Try On The Grill This Summer

As the summertime gets underway, grill masters new and old are looking for the next best thing to toss on the grill in order to impress their friends and indulge in some delicious food. While this can be done by grilling up any of the best cuts of steak, an even more innovative choice is to throw some Hostess Twinkies on the grill and enjoy the best summertime treat since roasted marshmallows.

Grilled Twinkies may sound a bit peculiar at first, but both the sponge cake exterior and the marshmallow-esque interior react incredibly well to the heat. The grill caramelizes the Hostess snack on the outside, giving it a distinct flavor and texture compared to its standard form. Plus, the already soft and delicious cream melts into a more gooey texture inside the snack, further improving the Twinkie's overall taste. A similar upgrade can be made using the incredible air-fried Twinkies hack we've covered in the past, but the grill grants Twinkies a uniquely fresh taste and sear that can't be matched by the air fryer.