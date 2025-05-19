The Hostess Snack You Have To Try On The Grill This Summer
As the summertime gets underway, grill masters new and old are looking for the next best thing to toss on the grill in order to impress their friends and indulge in some delicious food. While this can be done by grilling up any of the best cuts of steak, an even more innovative choice is to throw some Hostess Twinkies on the grill and enjoy the best summertime treat since roasted marshmallows.
Grilled Twinkies may sound a bit peculiar at first, but both the sponge cake exterior and the marshmallow-esque interior react incredibly well to the heat. The grill caramelizes the Hostess snack on the outside, giving it a distinct flavor and texture compared to its standard form. Plus, the already soft and delicious cream melts into a more gooey texture inside the snack, further improving the Twinkie's overall taste. A similar upgrade can be made using the incredible air-fried Twinkies hack we've covered in the past, but the grill grants Twinkies a uniquely fresh taste and sear that can't be matched by the air fryer.
The best add-ons for grilled Hostess Twinkies
Now, while you can eat grilled Twinkies alone with no toppings or pairings and have a great time, the dessert is made even better with some additional help. Seeing as roasted marshmallows are known to pair incredibly well with chocolate, many grilled Twinkie lovers have found the same can be said with the unique snack. Adding chocolate syrup — or, even better, the best chocolate ice cream you can find — to your grilled Twinkies is a match made in heaven as far as I'm concerned.
Alternatively, many have found that grilled Twinkies work best alongside more fruity pairings like strawberry preserves or raspberry compote. This is likely preferred because, instead of adding to the richness like chocolate, it lends a different form of sweetness to the dessert, making it a more varied experience. Or, if you don't want to amplify the treat's sweetness too much, you can always keep things simple; vanilla ice cream or whipped cream is the perfect pair for grilled twinkies among people who don't want to be overwhelmed by the sugary snack.