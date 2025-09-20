We Asked A BBQ Expert How To Actually Grill The Perfect Corn On The Cob

Ask any 10 people the right way to cook corn on the cob, and you're likely to get 11 different answers. You can boil it, steam it, microwave it, or even bake corn on the cob in the oven — and of course, there's always going to be someone who insists you make corn on the cob in an air fryer or instant pot. If you're already grilling your entree, though, it makes perfect sense to toss a few ears of corn on the barbecue, too. Scott Thomas blogs about barbecued meats at The Grillin' Fools, but he also knows a thing or two about grilled vegetables. The way he sees it, "There are two ways of cooking corn on the grill. Leaving the corn in the husk or grilling it naked (the corn, not the pitmaster)."

If you do grill your corn with the husks on, you'll first need to soak it for at least an hour. The reason, Thomas explains, is to avert a possible disaster: "If not [soaked], the husks will dry out while cooking and almost certainly catch on fire. Dried corn husks burn hot and fast; large flames that burn out quickly, but could be very dangerous." He also advised snipping off the silks that poke out the top, since they're still flammable even after soaking. While Thomas cooked his corn this way for many years, he says he's now against grilling corn in the husks because removing those hot husks was kind of a pain. "To save my hands by trying to remove hot husks from hot corn, now I husk the corn before cooking." Any stray bits of silk, he said, won't pose a fire risk since they'll turn to ash immediately.