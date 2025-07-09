The Case Against Grilling Corn On The Cob In The Husks

Although celebrity chef Bobby Flay loves to grill corn on the cob in its husk, grilling expert Scott Thomas disagrees. Thomas, who owns Grillin' Fools, has two decades of hands-on experience; more than enough time to figure out the best tips and tricks for grilling flavorful meats, desserts, and vegetables like corn on the cob.

"I used to soak my corn in water in the husk and grill it in the husk," Thomas told The Takeout. Soaking the corn in its husk before grilling has a purpose. "The water does keep them from catching fire," he explained. "The husk acts almost like an herb on the outside of the corn, except the husk is not a good herb. Really bland."

Thomas has learned his lesson since then. "The grill will eventually dry them out, and the husks will char, and it's a mess clearing the corn from the husks," he said. Now, he removes the corn husks before grilling. "No shucking charred husks and getting black ashes all over the hands." Sounds good to us.