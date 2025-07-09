The Case Against Grilling Corn On The Cob In The Husks
Although celebrity chef Bobby Flay loves to grill corn on the cob in its husk, grilling expert Scott Thomas disagrees. Thomas, who owns Grillin' Fools, has two decades of hands-on experience; more than enough time to figure out the best tips and tricks for grilling flavorful meats, desserts, and vegetables like corn on the cob.
"I used to soak my corn in water in the husk and grill it in the husk," Thomas told The Takeout. Soaking the corn in its husk before grilling has a purpose. "The water does keep them from catching fire," he explained. "The husk acts almost like an herb on the outside of the corn, except the husk is not a good herb. Really bland."
Thomas has learned his lesson since then. "The grill will eventually dry them out, and the husks will char, and it's a mess clearing the corn from the husks," he said. Now, he removes the corn husks before grilling. "No shucking charred husks and getting black ashes all over the hands." Sounds good to us.
How to grill corn without husks
Thomas starts by removing the husk before grilling the corn. "I shuck it and char it quickly around the outside," he explained. "Actually, husking them makes the silks easier to remove. Take off the easy ones to remove and let the rest of the silks burn off to nothing." Once the corn husks are removed, save them and repurpose them for tamales (or some other food that requires a protective plant shell for cooking).
Next, it's time to grill up the corn over medium heat. Turn each ear of corn every five minutes to impart a charred, smoky flavor while preventing the kernels from burning. You could even smoke the corn to give it a rich, earthy flavor with hickory or a slightly sweet, acidic tone with cherry wood. If you're looking for a way to impress guests, wrap each corn cob in bacon before grilling. Season with salt and pepper, Trader Joe's Elote Seasoning, an herby compound butter, or anything else that your heart desires.