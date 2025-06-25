The Savory Dish Bobby Flay Makes On The 4th Of July

What do you typically cook for the Fourth of July? Most people seem to purchase hot dogs and hamburgers, which makes sense if you want to feed a crowd without busting your budget. Fancier folks, or those with smaller guest lists, may run to grilled steaks, but even these might be too mundane for a celebrated TV chef. Bobby Flay, of course, has a different tradition — he likes to make pork chops for his July Fourth festivities.

Pork chops may not top the list of most-grilled foods, since if people are going to barbecue pig parts, they may be more likely to go for ribs. Flay, however, likes how non-fatty loin chops can absorb a lot of flavor when cooked this way. He may use a different recipe for his grilled chops from one year to another, but one recent version involved topping them with a balsamic-honey reduction and serving them with homemade cherry tomato relish and arugula. Flay favors pairing his pork chops with Italian rosé. His menu may be a bit less traditional than that of most Independence Day celebrations, but then, it's only right that a celebration of freedom should involve eating or drinking whatever you like best.