The Costco Bakery Item That Makes French Toast An Extra Special Occasion

There's something about French toast that always makes it feel like a treat. Maybe it's the crispy outside and fluffy inside, maybe it's the history dating back to ancient Rome, or maybe it's the slight extra effort it takes to make it in the morning. Then again, it could just be the happy excuse to pour a lot of maple syrup over breakfast. Whatever it is, French toast is a breakfast that starts the day off special. While you can make French toast from any type of bread you like, you might consider checking out one unexpected bread from Costco to really take your French toast to the next level. The Kirkland Signature lemon blueberry loaf may look like dessert at first glance, but it makes for a sweet, tart, icing-drizzled variation on French toast that's sure to impress.

If you've never considered using this Costco bakery treat for French toast, be aware that its high moisture levels and the fact that it's both streusel-topped and icing glazed will make for a slightly different cooking experience. In particular, be gentle when turning the slices in the pan to avoid crumbling. Once you're done, though, you have a French toast that can be served as dessert, breakfast, or a delectable combination of both.