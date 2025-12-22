The Costco Bakery Item That Makes French Toast An Extra Special Occasion
There's something about French toast that always makes it feel like a treat. Maybe it's the crispy outside and fluffy inside, maybe it's the history dating back to ancient Rome, or maybe it's the slight extra effort it takes to make it in the morning. Then again, it could just be the happy excuse to pour a lot of maple syrup over breakfast. Whatever it is, French toast is a breakfast that starts the day off special. While you can make French toast from any type of bread you like, you might consider checking out one unexpected bread from Costco to really take your French toast to the next level. The Kirkland Signature lemon blueberry loaf may look like dessert at first glance, but it makes for a sweet, tart, icing-drizzled variation on French toast that's sure to impress.
If you've never considered using this Costco bakery treat for French toast, be aware that its high moisture levels and the fact that it's both streusel-topped and icing glazed will make for a slightly different cooking experience. In particular, be gentle when turning the slices in the pan to avoid crumbling. Once you're done, though, you have a French toast that can be served as dessert, breakfast, or a delectable combination of both.
How to serve Kirkland Signature blueberry lemon French toast
Now, you could serve up slices of this Costco blueberry-lemon French toast straight out of the pan and they'd probably quickly disappear into people's stomachs — too quick for you to have to worry about presentation. But there are ways to enhance the dish or turn it from a decadent treat into a substantial meal. For instance, if you're not making vegan French toast, consider frying, poaching, or scrambling a few more eggs to serve alongside your French toast to add a welcome boost of protein and, depending on how you make your eggs, a touch of savory flavor.
On the other hand, perhaps you want to embrace the full dessert potential of blueberry lemon French toast. In that case, it's time to get out the toppings. One obvious choice is fresh blueberries with or without a dollop of whipped cream alongside them. On the other hand, a scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream will mix with the French toast to transform it from a brunch treat to a full-on dessert. You may want to hold off on the traditional French toast topping of maple syrup, though, since it can make the dish a little too sweet for most people's preferences.