11 Costco Drinks You Need To Sip This Summer

Top three things to do when the temperature starts to rise: hydrate, hydrate, and hydrate some more. It's a myth that you need to drink a gallon of water every day, though. Plain water may be the nutritionist's choice for best hydrating beverage because it's cheap and doesn't contain the types of ingredients that they frown on, but there are plenty of other beverages that can hydrate you. Nearly all drinks hydrate to some extent, and you're more likely to stay hydrated if it's more of a pleasure than a chore. In other words, it's time to stop by Costco and stock up on beverages that appeal to you.

The drinks here include sparkling water (flavored and unflavored) and fruit juices as well as iced tea. There are also coffee drinks, energy drinks, and sodas since these can also help you keep up on your liquid intake while giving you a little lift. We've also included mocktails for safe celebrations and hangover-free fun in the sun. Yes, Costco will insist that you buy a large quantity of any items since that is the retailer's modus operandi, but they're all shelf-stable. What's more, even solo shoppers will likely get through a fair amount of these tasty beverages before the next Costco run.