5 Hydrating Drinks That Aren't Plain Water
Dehydration can be sneaky if you aren't careful. You may think you're getting enough fluids, when really you're feeling sluggish and thirsty — two signs that dehydration is already setting in. Part of staying hydrated is maintaining a good supply of electrolytes in your body. Electrolytes are minerals found in your blood that get depleted when you sweat or urinate. For some, like those who carry a water bottle everywhere (and actually drink it), hydration may not be an issue. However, if water isn't your favorite drink or you just want something new, there's good news for you.
Beverages other than water are also hydrating, though not all drinks are created equal. For example, contrary to what's presented in decades of advertisements, sports drinks might not be the best source of hydration thanks in part to their high sugar content. Hydrating drinks that aren't plain water aren't always sold as hydration drinks, either, so you might be surprised what you can drink to help prevent dehydration.
Tea
Tea is a wonderful way to stay hydrated while also soaking up the benefits provided by whichever type you're enjoying. Not all teas should be consumed in abundance for hydration, though. Some teas, like green tea and black tea, contain varying levels of caffeine. While some caffeine is okay for staying hydrated, the recommended amount for adults is 400 milligrams per day or less. Consuming too much caffeine may actually dehydrate you since caffeine is a diuretic and will cause you to urinate more frequently, making you lose more electrolytes. This is the same reason you should avoid drinking coffee during dangerous heat waves.
If caffeinated tea is your preference, just be conscious of the amount you consume to avoid a caffeine overload. Otherwise, you can reach for a caffeine-free herbal tea for hydration. A nice cup of chamomile, rooibos, or elderflower tea will help you stay hydrated without needing to monitor caffeine intake. Bear in mind that this is for teas without any additions after brewing. So, if you like to mix in sweeteners or other flavor additives, the benefits may vary.
Coconut water
For hydration with more flavor than plain water, try drinking coconut water instead. Coconut water (which is technically juice) is filled with electrolytes like potassium, sodium, and manganese which help you stay hydrated and at your best. The electrolytes make coconut water a good option after exercising or spending time doing anything that makes you sweat.
While it isn't necessarily more hydrating than plain old water, many coconut water brands don't have added sweeteners or flavors like sports drinks do. Of course, the only way to get pure coconut water is by drilling some holes and drinking it straight from the coconut. Otherwise, look for coconut water that isn't made from concentrate and has little or no added sweeteners. Other benefits of coconut water include antioxidants, fiber content, and its ability to help prevent kidney stones. Overall, it's a good beverage to reach for when you want to shake things up a bit.
Milk
Want to hydrate on a hot day? Grab a tall glass of cold milk. Whether whole milk or low-fat, cow's milk is an excellent source of hydration. It may be slightly thicker, but milk is about 90% water and contains sodium and nutrients like protein, potassium, calcium, and carbohydrates; all of which you lose when you sweat. So, you'll actually stay hydrated longer after drinking milk than you would from drinking most other beverages.
If you avoid dairy, you can achieve some hydration with plant-based milks as well. Fortified plant-based milks are going to provide the best source of hydration due to the added vitamins and minerals. However, unless you prepare your plant-based milk at home, it's important to read the ingredients list to know exactly what the milk contains. While water will always be the ultimate drink for consistent hydration, when it comes to replenishing lost electrolytes don't overlook the milk in your fridge.
Bone broth
The perfect drink to reach for on a cold day or when you're feeling under the weather is bone broth. This cozy hydration powerhouse can be consumed at any time, but the high levels of protein and collagen give it an increased nutritional boost which is great for when you aren't feeling your best. You can purchase bone broth from the store and heat it up or you can make your own by simmering animal bones and connective tissue for several hours. Bone broth is mostly water, but it also contains necessary electrolytes like potassium, magnesium, calcium, and sodium which aid in water retention.
The levels of each nutrient will depend on what animal bones you use in your bone broth. You can enjoy bone broth in a meal or drink it on its own as part of your daily routine to help you keep up on electrolytes. Other benefits of bone broth are that it helps maintain strong joints and reduces inflammation in the body, which can help with muscle recovery after a workout. There's really no going wrong by keeping it on hand as an addition to water.
Iskiate
If you need hydration on the go, pack a bag of chia seeds. Chia seeds are the star ingredient of a drink called iskiate (aka chia fresca), which is enjoyed by the Tarahumara people in Mexico. This drink is not only hydrating, it also gives a boost of energy. To make iskiate, mix 1 to 2 tablespoons of chia seeds for every 1 cup of water and wait 10 to 15 minutes for the chia seeds to soak up the fluid and reach a gummy-like texture. Then, add lemon or lime juice and a pinch of salt. If you'd like to sweeten the drink, you can add honey or agave. Otherwise, it's ready to drink.
Chia seeds contain an abundance of nutrients, including protein, iron, zinc, magnesium, and calcium. Since the seeds retain water, they also help maintain hydration over a longer time period. The lemon juice adds hydrating nutrients like potassium, as well as energizing vitamins like B12 and C. The added pinch of salt will also help with water retention. If you're active or just want to start the day out energized and hydrated, a glass of iskiate will likely do you good. Overall, though, hydration requires consistency, and no alternative can fully replace regularly drinking plain water to prevent dehydration.