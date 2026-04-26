5 Hydrating Drinks That Aren't Plain Water

Dehydration can be sneaky if you aren't careful. You may think you're getting enough fluids, when really you're feeling sluggish and thirsty — two signs that dehydration is already setting in. Part of staying hydrated is maintaining a good supply of electrolytes in your body. Electrolytes are minerals found in your blood that get depleted when you sweat or urinate. For some, like those who carry a water bottle everywhere (and actually drink it), hydration may not be an issue. However, if water isn't your favorite drink or you just want something new, there's good news for you.

Beverages other than water are also hydrating, though not all drinks are created equal. For example, contrary to what's presented in decades of advertisements, sports drinks might not be the best source of hydration thanks in part to their high sugar content. Hydrating drinks that aren't plain water aren't always sold as hydration drinks, either, so you might be surprised what you can drink to help prevent dehydration.