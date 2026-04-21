Why You Should Avoid Drinking Coffee During Dangerous Heat Waves

During a heatwave, you may find yourself seeking out your most comforting daily habits to help your body adjust to the scorching heat and high humidity. But some of them can work against you in extreme temperatures — if you love spicy foods, you shouldn't steer clear of them during a heatwave, as the sweat they produce can cool you down. But what about coffee? Many of us start our days with a cup, but experts say you should think twice about having one when heatwaves create dangerous temperatures.

Health advisories are typically issued when temperatures and heat index values exceed normal ranges — conditions that increase the risk of dehydration and heat-related illness. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), you should avoid beverages that are high in caffeine, such as coffee and some brands of tea. Caffeine is a mild diuretic that can increase urine output, which can in turn accelerate dehydration.

Drinking coffee in extreme conditions like that of a heatwave can cause you to suffer severe fluid loss or dehydration, especially since you're also most likely sweating profusely during the high temperatures. Symptoms of dehydration include dizziness, confusion, and dark-colored urine, and can lead to heat exhaustion or heat stroke, loss of consciousness, and even seizures.