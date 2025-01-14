Why Drinking A Cup Of Coffee At Night Isn't So Strange

Growing up in Argentina, coffee wasn't just a morning ritual; it was a life staple woven into every part of my day. As a kid, lattes made with mostly milk and just a splash of coffee marked the start of school days. These drinks slowly became more coffee-heavy as I grew older. And coffee after dinner? Not unusual at all. In fact, pairing coffee with a slice of post-dinner cake or even substituting coffee for a light evening meal was a common practice, especially on nights when I wasn't particularly hungry.

So why does this concept seem strange in the United States? While Americans are used to coffee fueling the working day, the idea of sipping it at night seems counterintuitive. But globally, drinking coffee before bed isn't all that unusual. Sure, caffeine has its effects, but it's also tied to rituals of relaxation and connection. The answer, then, is clear: Coffee at night is more about cultural habits than just a burst of energy. In many places, it's viewed as an experience, not a stimulant.