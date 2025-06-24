The Superfood You Should Pack On The Go For Ultimate Hydration

Whether you're going for a run, hike, or walk, or just spending some time out in the yard, the effects of dehydration can set in quickly. To combat this, soaking chia seeds in your water bottle is a game changer. When added to water, chia seeds develop a gel-like consistency as they soften, expand, and absorb liquid. Tiny chia seeds pack a large amount of minerals and electrolytes that can really boost hydration. Having electrolytes in your water is beneficial for fluid balance in your body and helps with muscle function.

If you're spending time doing physical activity or want to boost your hydration in general, sports drinks might not be the best source of hydration this summer. Instead, add a spoonful or two of chia seeds to your water, and drink it before heading out or while you're on the go. Keep in mind that it's necessary to wait a few minutes before drinking so the chia seeds can expand.

Hydration isn't the only benefit of chia seeds, though. They're high in protein and fiber, and when they expand in a liquid, the amount of water-soluble fiber increases. This means that after downing a glass or bottle of chia water, you'll likely feel satiated longer.