The Superfood You Should Pack On The Go For Ultimate Hydration
Whether you're going for a run, hike, or walk, or just spending some time out in the yard, the effects of dehydration can set in quickly. To combat this, soaking chia seeds in your water bottle is a game changer. When added to water, chia seeds develop a gel-like consistency as they soften, expand, and absorb liquid. Tiny chia seeds pack a large amount of minerals and electrolytes that can really boost hydration. Having electrolytes in your water is beneficial for fluid balance in your body and helps with muscle function.
If you're spending time doing physical activity or want to boost your hydration in general, sports drinks might not be the best source of hydration this summer. Instead, add a spoonful or two of chia seeds to your water, and drink it before heading out or while you're on the go. Keep in mind that it's necessary to wait a few minutes before drinking so the chia seeds can expand.
Hydration isn't the only benefit of chia seeds, though. They're high in protein and fiber, and when they expand in a liquid, the amount of water-soluble fiber increases. This means that after downing a glass or bottle of chia water, you'll likely feel satiated longer.
How to make delicious chia seed water
One way to enjoy chia seeds in water and boost hydration is to make a glass of isikiate, also known as chia fresca. This drink is traditionally enjoyed by the Tarahumara indigenous people in Mexico — a group known for their exceptional long-distance running. Iskiate is easy to make and will help keep your body happy on your next adventure.
To make this drink, add 1 to 2 tablespoons of chia seeds per cup of water, and flavor the mix with lime juice. Or, if you'd prefer, other citrus fruits will do just fine. At this point, you can add a sweetener like honey or agave to your iskiate if you like. For some extra electrolytes, add a pinch of salt as well.
If chia water isn't your thing, don't worry; you're not required to add chia seeds to water exclusively to soak up the benefits. You can eat a salad made with a variety of hydrating fruits and vegetables and stir chia seeds into the mix. They can be added to other tasty drinks, like juices or smoothies, and provide the same nutrients and hydration benefits as they would in water. Just be sure to wait a few minutes to give these versatile nutrient powerhouses enough time to absorb the liquid and expand.