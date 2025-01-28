What Is Actually In Mineral Water?

Mineral water is one of the many categories of bottled water that are available at most stores. True to its name, it does indeed have minerals in it, including things such as potassium, magnesium sulfate, sodium sulfate, and calcium carbonate. But mineral water is not all built alike. That is due to the fact that it's typically bottled at the source, and different locales have waters with different mineral profiles. The term "mineral water" is sometimes interchanged with "spring water," because they are both bottled at a spring site.

Mineral water can also be naturally carbonated, though its levels of carbonation vary, and are often supplemented by adding gas artificially. Otherwise, there's no special magic to it — it's just water with minerals, and sometimes carbonation. Some popular brands of mineral water that you've likely seen at the store include Perrier, San Pellegrino, and Topo Chico. (For the best choice, ask TikTok's bottled water sommelier.)