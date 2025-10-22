This Sweet Costco Bakery Treat Has Finally Arrived To The US

It stings when we in the U.S. see something scrumptious on social media that Costco's bakery is offering customers across the pond — only to realize it's not available in the States. Still, that makes it that much sweeter when the discount warehouse finally treats us to those goodies. The latest example are the mini beignets with chocolate hazelnut filling, a staple of U.K. Costco bakeries. With all the hype surrounding the newly discovered confections, they just might be in the running for one of the best new Costco items of 2025.

These beignets are similar to donuts, but are typically a bit lighter and airier. Deep-fried and puffed up to perfection, Costco is selling a pack of 22 beignets for $9.99. However, given that the pillowy pastries have just been spotted, they may not be available nationwide, quite yet. You'll have to check out the bakery section yourself in your neck of the woods — a great excuse to take a gander at all the enticing sweets Costco has to offer.