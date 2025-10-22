This Sweet Costco Bakery Treat Has Finally Arrived To The US
It stings when we in the U.S. see something scrumptious on social media that Costco's bakery is offering customers across the pond — only to realize it's not available in the States. Still, that makes it that much sweeter when the discount warehouse finally treats us to those goodies. The latest example are the mini beignets with chocolate hazelnut filling, a staple of U.K. Costco bakeries. With all the hype surrounding the newly discovered confections, they just might be in the running for one of the best new Costco items of 2025.
These beignets are similar to donuts, but are typically a bit lighter and airier. Deep-fried and puffed up to perfection, Costco is selling a pack of 22 beignets for $9.99. However, given that the pillowy pastries have just been spotted, they may not be available nationwide, quite yet. You'll have to check out the bakery section yourself in your neck of the woods — a great excuse to take a gander at all the enticing sweets Costco has to offer.
The U.S. misses out on Costco U.K.'s best sweets
Beignets don't necessarily have to be stuffed with anything, but a sweet, creamy filling is always a welcome sight. Folks in the U.K. rave about the chocolate-hazelnut spread packed inside their beloved Costco pastries. And, after years of hoping the sweets would land on our shores, it's finally time for fans in the U.S. to taste what they've been missing.
But these mini beignets aren't the only treats the U.S. has missed out on, at Costco. The U.K.'s Belgian chocolate shortbread is another bakery item that, for whatever reason, has yet to reach the States. It's another gem that people overseas can't seem to get enough of, and given that it features some of the best chocolate in the world, it's easy to see why. With Costco finally giving U.S. customers a taste of the beignets the U.K. has enjoyed for some time, there is hope that the shortbread confections may follow suit one day.