Why Belgian Chocolate Is Some Of The Best In The World

Nothing is better than chocolate, but not all chocolate is created equal. Some varieties are chalky and bland, while others are melt-in-your-mouth delicacies with robust flavors and that perfect snap. Belgian chocolate falls in the latter camp, with the country making some of the best in the world. We spoke with Ed McCormick, food scientist, entrepreneur, and owner of Cape Crystal Brands about why. "Centuries of tradition have trained Belgian chocolatiers as masters of roasting and conching chocolate into its smooth melt," McCormick explains. "This is exactly why, combined with its stringent quality requirements, Belgium has been awarded by some as having the world's best chocolate."

In terms of method, the last step in the chocolate-making process is conching, which transforms cocoa paste into the silky smooth craft chocolate we know today. Where mass market companies might conch the chocolate for hours, high-quality chocolatiers, like Belgians, conch the chocolate for days. This time difference is crucial for improving texture and enhancing taste.

Belgium is truly "Chocolate Country." As The New York Times revealed, "The domestic market alone is formidable; Belgium has one of the world's highest chocolate consumption rates, at an average of more than 15 pounds per person per year." Not only that, there are chocolatiers on basically every corner; and craft chocolate isn't so much a rare indulgence as it is a daily treat. "This culture pushes chocolatiers to uphold high standards, and it is why innovation and quality continue to be so prevalent in Belgium," says McCormick.