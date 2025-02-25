Cacao Fruit: What Does It Taste Like And How Do We Get Chocolate From It?
You may think you know all there is about chocolate, but cacao beans are only part of the story. With a rich history, cacao has been used as currency, for medicinal remedies, during spiritual rituals, and of course, for pure enjoyment. There is a lot to love about chocolate and perhaps even more to love about the entire cacao fruit.
Cacao is the raw, unprocessed part of the cacao tree used to produce chocolate — and there is no question it's a true treasure. Unfortunately, most chocolate manufacturers today only seek out the seeds, also known as beans, inside of the cacao fruit. To make the chocolate we're all familiar with, the beans transform under an extensive production process of fermenting, drying, and roasting, before becoming the chocolate you find in the grocery store. But these cacao beans make up only 30% of the remarkable cacao fruit. The whole cacao fruit is so much more than the cacao beans used for processed chocolate chips and popular chocolate bars. As the ultimate superfood, the whole cacao fruit has a whole lot of untapped potential.
What exactly is the cacao fruit?
Theobroma cacao is the tropical tree that produces the cacao fruit. When the cacao fruit is in its purest form, it's comprised of two components: the sweet white or yellow pulp inside the fruit known as the mucilage and the seeds nestled inside the pulp known as the cacao beans. The cacao tree's large pods contain dozens of seeds, which help produce a huge array of chocolate products around the world. A quick note on semantics: cacao beans are technically not beans or legumes at all, but rather another name for the seeds of the fruit of the cacao tree.
Remarkably, a cacao tree can live more than 200 years; however, they only typically produce cacao beans for roughly 25 years or so. The cacao plant itself is plump and bumpy, with an elongated, football-shaped pods that grows directly from the tree's branches and trunk. The fruit varies in color, from bright greens and yellows to deep purples and reds, depending on genetics and overall ripeness. Rightfully so, cacao is deemed a super fruit due to its impressive antioxidant content, which is linked to an array of health benefits.
Where does cacao come from?
Technically speaking, the Theobroma cacao tree is native to South American rainforests. Many believe cacao originated from the Upper Amazon region, which now includes Peru, Ecuador, and Colombia. When we think of chocolate today, perhaps a sweet, satisfying chocolate bar or fudgy, decadent baked good comes to mind. But for so much of history, when Olmec, Mayan, and Aztec cultures referenced chocolate, they were referring to a beverage. As early as 1500 B.C., historians believe that the Olmecs in southern Mexico were likely some of the first people to ferment, roast, and grind cacao beans to make delicious, frothy drinks.
In early civilizations, the Aztec, who originated as a tribe in northern Mexico, used cacao beans as a form of currency. Cacao has a mystical component, and was a huge part of spiritual ceremonies since cacao beans were considered more valuable than gold. From an evolutionary perspective, it's quite staggering to think that cacao dates back millions of years. While cacao is still grown in South America, majority of the world's cacao now comes from West Africa.
What does cacao fruit taste like?
The two parts of the cacao fruit have two very distinct tastes — as well as distinct uses. The white flesh and pulp surrounding the cacao beans can be eaten raw and has a fruity, tangy flavor. The seeds, on the other hand, are not sweet at all, but rather quite rich and bitter. Depending on where the cacao was grown, the fruit may have an entirely different flavor profile than one that was harvested in another region. That's because the nutrients in the soil can greatly impact the flavor of the fruit. Cacao beans from West African regions tend to have a rich, fudgy taste whereas in Ecuador, beans take on floral notes. Beans in Peru are known to be fruitier, while in Venezuela they have nuttier flavor profile.
The white flesh also has a varied, nuanced flavor. Some fruits resemble the flavors of lychee with citrus and floral flavors, and others are similar to strawberry, juicy and slightly tart. Most commonly, the sticky cacao fruit is sweet and refreshing, as we have come to expect from fruits grown in tropical climates.
How cacao fruit becomes the chocolate bars we find in stores
Transforming the bitter cacao beans into chocolate bars is quite the endeavor. Across the U.S., nearly 3 billion kilograms of chocolate is consumed in a single year. That's a massive amount of chocolate! Before becoming the ubiquitous milk chocolate bars that line grocery shelves, the cacao beans undergo an extensive multi-step process of fermenting, drying, roasting, and processing.
The treasured cacao fruit becoming a daily commodity is a relatively recent phenomenon, given cacao's remarkable history. The modern chocolate bar as we know it didn't come onto the scene until the mid-1800s. Coenraad van Houten, a Dutch chemist, is credited for inventing a machine that separated cocoa solids from cocoa butter. Soon after, the cacao press machine was used to create a solid chocolate bar, shifting cacao's reputation from a beverage to a popular snack. Nestlé, Lindt, and Hershey all benefited from the increased production capacity in the late 19th century, helping to scale the distribution of the chocolate we know today.
The reason the cacao fruit undergoes the fermentation process
To make chocolate, cacao farmers start by removing dozens of seeds from the cacao pod along with the white pulp. The seeds are then fermented, but let's dive into what the fermentation process really means. Fermentation is a natural chemical process which helps the beans further develop their chocolatey flavor. That's because acetic acid from the fermented pulp soaks into the beans.
Traditionally during the fermentation process, farmers cover the seeds and pulp with banana leaves. Since cocoa beans contain both natural yeast and bacteria, the beans are left out in the heat and moisture to ferment for up to nine days. At this point, the beans begin to change color and assume the flavors of the chocolate we are familiar with. The exact taste varies by region since the environment where the tree is grown also impacts the flavor of the fermented beans. After fermentation, the beans are quickly dried to prevent mold growth.
How the cacao beans are roasted and processed
Following fermentation and drying, the beans are cleaned and roasted. Dry roasting is a meticulous process that involves stirring of the beans to ensure even heating. The controlled heat unlocks the flavor potential and ensures a deliciously smooth taste. The beans are often roasted slowly over low-heat. Notably, the roasting does not require the addition of extra oils or fats.
You know if the beans are well roasted if the husk easily comes off — which also makes cracking and winnowing much easier. The winnowing process is when the outer shell is removed from the cocoa beans. The cacao nibs can then be ground into a fine powder, which has both cocoa solids and cocoa butter. At this point, the cacao goes on to produce chocolate bars, cocoa powder, and more. While a huge majority of chocolate is made from roasting, it's by no means a hard and fast rule. If chocolate is labeled "raw," that means it has not been roasted.
The real difference between cacao and cocoa
While cacao and cocoa both start from the beans from the cacao fruit, the difference comes down to how they are processed. Cacao refers to beans that have not been roasted, while cocoa is made of beans that have been roasted. Therefore, cacao powder commonly retains its sharply bitter taste. Cocoa powder, on the other hand, is processed at a significantly higher temperature during cocoa production, which helps mellow the flavor. That mild, balanced flavor is why cocoa is a commonly used ingredient in chocolate powders and store-bought hot cocoa mix.
It's easy to get the two confused — the spelling difference and vowel swap is a tad dizzying. In fact, some believe the word cocoa stemmed from a spelling error, before becoming accepted in English to describe modern chocolate. Historians believe the word cacao, originally pronounced "kakawa," was part of the earliest known civilization in Mesoamerica. Regardless of the spelling, there is a time and place for both cacao and cocoa in the kitchen once you understand the nuanced flavor differences.
Can you substitute cacao powder for cocoa powder?
In most cases, the short answer is yes. Cacao powder and unsweetened cocoa powder have similar flavor profiles and can be used interchangeably. But it also depends on what you're baking or concocting. It's an easy swap if you're making hot chocolate from scratch, but you may want to add a spoonful or two of extra sweetener when using cacao powder to balance the intense bitterness.
Now baking is where it becomes more complicated. Cacao powder tends to have more starch than cocoa powder, and the absorbency means you may consider using a slightly less liquid in your baked goods. Cacao powder and unsweetened cocoa powder are both pretty acidic. Taking the acidity into account is key, since acid activates the baking soda which helps with leavening or rising. Be mindful that cocoa powder comes in two types: natural and Dutch-processed. Dutch-processed is less acidic since it's neutralized with an alkaline chemical, so it won't react the same with baking soda. In short, take note if you're using Dutch-process in baking! Not to mention, alkalizing the Dutch-processed cocoa can decrease the flavonoids.
How to spot dubious health claims about cacao
Minimally-processed raw cacao is a true superfood rich in polyphenols — and notably more antioxidants than blueberries. But since cocoa is highly processed, it tends to lose much of the nutritional benefits, when compared to the less processed cacao. And some chocolate labels exaggerate cocoa's benefits with popular marketing ploys. One example are labels that tie cocoa flavanols to a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease. The FDA actually found "very limited scientific evidence" here, so they are only allowing carefully worded health claims.
There is no doubt there's a litany of reasons to enjoy chocolate other than for health. But if you are looking for the highest antioxidant content, seek a percentage of at least 50-90% cocoa solids and cocoa butter, which is the cocoa percentage that qualifies as dark chocolate. A good rule of thumb is to ensure that cocoa beans are the first ingredient listed. And remember, the fewer the ingredients the better!
Sustainably using the whole cacao fruit
The whole fruit is edible and nutritious, but the chocolate industry is known to waste 70% of the cacao pod by only using the beans to make chocolate. Producing chocolate has led to real social and environmental concerns. Enjoying all parts of the cacao fruit is a small way to help improve sustainability within the chocolate industry. While we know we can enjoy the cacao seeds, the outer husk and the white flesh can be used for various stages in the production process, such as being used for compost. What's more, inside the cacao pod you can actually eat the sweet flesh.
If you're not able to access the whole fruit to enjoy the flesh and pulp, there are still ways to seek out chocolate that is sustainably and ethically grown. Start with looking for labels that read Fair Trade, Rainforest Alliance, and certified organic certifications. It's one way to stand with the people and farmers who are an integral part of producing cacao.
The many ways to cook with the cacao fruit
Now, if you can get your hands on a whole cacao fruit, there are so many possibilities. The cacao flesh can be used to make cacao chips by frying in strips in hot oil. The fruit can be pressed to make naturally sweet jams, jellies, or marmalades. It's becoming more popular for companies to produce dried cacao fruit strips or fruit leather from the dehydrated cacao pulp, which make for a delightfully tangy and energizing snack.
When cooking with the cacao nibs or cacao powder, get creative and think beyond baked goods! It can add a rich earthy flavor to barbecue sauces and can be the bitter ingredient that adds depth of flavor to your chili. To add some decadence to your breakfast, add a tablespoon of cacao to your smoothie, sprinkle on your bowl of yogurt, or swirl in as a simple way to upgrade your morning oatmeal.
Use cacao in beverages beyond hot chocolate
Once you start experimenting with the whole cacao fruit, beverages can also be so much more than hot chocolate. Refreshing cacao juice can be pressed from the pulp. The nutrient dense beverage resembles more of a sweet fruity, floral drink, rather than a thick, rich chocolatey beverage. Health conscious drinks like cold-pressed cacao water are celebrated for its high antioxidant and vitamin C content, which can be found in specialty food stores.
Perhaps the most popular is using the white pulp to make fruit liquor. It's excellent as a standalone drink, and even better chilled or on ice. Cacao pulp can be found frozen at Latin American or Brazilian markets. It's not be confused with crème de cacao, a traditional liquor made from cacao nibs, dating back to 16th century France. Crème de cacao has a dark chocolate taste that is a surefire way to elevate your next cocktail — think along the lines of a chocolate martini.
How cacao is enjoyed around the world
Using the excess pulp of the cacao fruit is nothing new. Dating back to 600 BC in Belize, the excess pulp was used for cacao vinegar and even alcoholic beverages like wine. In Brazil and Colombia, cacao pulp is used for sweet treats such as jams and ice cream. Côte d'Ivoire, the world's largest producer of cacao, may begin to generate electricity by burning the waste created during the processing of cacao.
While using the whole fruit has global appeal, consumption and production patterns of the actual cacao bean has led to a diversity in chocolate products. In Mexico, chocolate is still used in complex mole sauces, which speaks to the ongoing significance in Mexican cuisine. Spanish conquistadors were believed to be introduced to chocolate in the Americas and brought it to Spain in the 1500s. The delicacy ultimately spread around Europe, gaining popularity in France, Italy, England, and the Netherlands. Today, Belgium, Switzerland, and Ecuador are known for expert chocolatiers who make some of the world's best craft chocolates.
Why we love the cacao fruit
We are literally wired to love the taste of chocolate — and there's science to back it up. Cacao contains compounds that stimulate the brain to create feelings of well-being. In moderation, the cacao fruit is proven to improve your mood, since it can stimulate serotonin, dopamine, and phenylethylamine, which are associated with pleasure. Cacao is also one of the highest forms of natural magnesium, critical to brain and heart health. What's more, theobromine is an alkaloid similar to caffeine and is believed to be an energy booster.
From its ancient origins to its prominence in today's culture, the journey of cacao continues to serve as insight into various traditions, spanning across centuries and continents. After all, the Latin name Theobroma, the tree that produces cacao, translates to "food of the gods." There are so many reasons to enjoy eating chocolate. Put simply: it is quite delicious. But when you do indulge, remember that farmers make cacao and chocolate possible. Be intentional and source sustainably when you can!