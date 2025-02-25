Cacao Fruit: What Does It Taste Like And How Do We Get Chocolate From It?

You may think you know all there is about chocolate, but cacao beans are only part of the story. With a rich history, cacao has been used as currency, for medicinal remedies, during spiritual rituals, and of course, for pure enjoyment. There is a lot to love about chocolate and perhaps even more to love about the entire cacao fruit.

Cacao is the raw, unprocessed part of the cacao tree used to produce chocolate — and there is no question it's a true treasure. Unfortunately, most chocolate manufacturers today only seek out the seeds, also known as beans, inside of the cacao fruit. To make the chocolate we're all familiar with, the beans transform under an extensive production process of fermenting, drying, and roasting, before becoming the chocolate you find in the grocery store. But these cacao beans make up only 30% of the remarkable cacao fruit. The whole cacao fruit is so much more than the cacao beans used for processed chocolate chips and popular chocolate bars. As the ultimate superfood, the whole cacao fruit has a whole lot of untapped potential.