The History Of Churros Is Much More Mysterious Than We Thought

Countries around the world have their own version of deep-fried dough. Italy has zeppole, China has youtiao, and Spain has churros. Of all fried dough treats, churros have probably gained the most popularity worldwide. This fried dough has it all: an aesthetically pleasing shape, textural contrast thanks to a crispy outer layer and soft interior, and, of course, a buttery, sweet taste. Thanks to their popularity, churros are everywhere; people made their own Disney churros to bring a little bit of joy to their coronavirus quarantine, and, for a brief period, churros were even reintroduced to the Costco food court. But how did the original Spanish doughnut come to life? Well, it's not all that clear.

There are several theories as to how churros were invented. One theory is that Spanish shepherds created churros. Since food was scarce in the mountains, they made a dough from flour, water, and salt and fried it to make a filling treat. (In this telling, the churros' signature curly shape was inspired by the churra sheep's horns.) This story became popular during the 19th century when these doughnuts became known as churros in Spain.

There is just one problem with this story; Arabic records show that churros were being eaten in the Iberian peninsula from as early as the 12th century. There are even suggestions that the Ancient Romans ate a type of churro. So, if Spanish shepherds invented this delicacy, how come people had already been eating them for centuries?