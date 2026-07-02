Costco Brought Back A 'Dangerously Delicious' Dessert That Has Customers Running To The Bakery

Costco never seems to run low on new and returning items which get its millions of members enthused to return for another shopping trip. While June saw plenty of new and exciting products arrive on Costco shelves, another heavy hitter has just arrived which has seemingly every Costco shopper with a sweet tooth clamoring to get their hands on a box . The Kirkland Signature Marshmallow Crispy Cookies are a summertime favorite that got tons of fanfare last year and were recently spotted yet again. Their return is already bringing back delightful memories to those who gave them a shot during their first run.

The sturdy cookies come in packages of 24, with each individual cookie containing multiple craters of melted marshmallows. The cookies get their crisp texture from the use of crisp rice in their recipe (among other things), making them a bit firmer and crunchier than most other cookies you'll find in Costco's dessert section. With all these qualities combined, the cookies are decidedly delicious.

Beyond how good they taste, the price for these cookies is similarly enticing. Coming in at the same price point as they did last year, the cookies will cost just $9.99 per package, meaning each of these sweet, crispy cookies costs just $0.40 each.