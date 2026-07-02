Costco Brought Back A 'Dangerously Delicious' Dessert That Has Customers Running To The Bakery
Costco never seems to run low on new and returning items which get its millions of members enthused to return for another shopping trip. While June saw plenty of new and exciting products arrive on Costco shelves, another heavy hitter has just arrived which has seemingly every Costco shopper with a sweet tooth clamoring to get their hands on a box . The Kirkland Signature Marshmallow Crispy Cookies are a summertime favorite that got tons of fanfare last year and were recently spotted yet again. Their return is already bringing back delightful memories to those who gave them a shot during their first run.
The sturdy cookies come in packages of 24, with each individual cookie containing multiple craters of melted marshmallows. The cookies get their crisp texture from the use of crisp rice in their recipe (among other things), making them a bit firmer and crunchier than most other cookies you'll find in Costco's dessert section. With all these qualities combined, the cookies are decidedly delicious.
Beyond how good they taste, the price for these cookies is similarly enticing. Coming in at the same price point as they did last year, the cookies will cost just $9.99 per package, meaning each of these sweet, crispy cookies costs just $0.40 each.
Early reactions to the return of Costco's Marshmallow Crispy Cookies
While it's usually a bit difficult to get a grasp on consumers' response to new Costco items mere days after they arrive on the shelves, the same can't be said for the store's marshmallow cookies. The Costco item joins the strawberry streusel cheesecake as a summertime fan-favorite, with shoppers across the internet lauding the cookies for their craveability and versatility. On Instagram, fans have responded to the returning item, saying simply, "The best ever." Others have expressed their excitement to eat copious amounts of the cookies once they get their hands on them.
Meanwhile, as fans on Reddit expressed excitement over the cookies, some also shared tips regarding what to do with them. "Used these to make ice cream sandwiches once," a Redditor revealed. "[I] had to bring the rest to work [the] next day to stop myself." Others noted that, since the cookies are limited-time-only, freezing them is a good move if you want to stock up now and enjoy them later on in the year. While there are certain things to keep in mind to ensure frozen cookies retain their flavor, it's a great option for those who just can't get enough of the marshmallow crispiness these cookies provide. "These are DANGEROUSLY delicious," another Reddit commenter said. "And whoever commented about them freezing well ... Thanks! I'm stocking up!"