What's New At Costco In June 2026: Top Finds To Grab Fast
There's a reason consumers need to be aware of the best time to shop at Costco to avoid large crowds – people love Costco. It's the number one department store in America, and not only do people buy Costco-themed pajamas, but they buy them enthusiastically. Costco works hard to be the favorite of so many consumers by offering deals like the iconic $1.50 hot dog and soda duo and the discounted Kirkland Signature products that help members save money.
If you haven't been to Costco in a few weeks, you might notice some new items in the aisles when you next peruse the store. To make sure you don't overlook anything and miss out on some great finds, it helps to know at least some of the products to look out for. Before writing up the list for your next Costco trip, take a look at what's new in the month of June. You might find something for your next early summer celebration or a new flavor of an old favorite that you also can't wait to try. (As always, prices may vary.)
Kirkland Signature Smoked Pork Back Ribs
It may be grilling season, but some days it may be too much to fire up the grill for dinner. The Kirkland Signature Smoked Pork Back Ribs are for pork lovers who want to indulge in the dry-rubbed, natural wood-smoked flavor in the most convenient way possible. These ribs are already cooked, so all you need to do is add sauce and enjoy an easy yet delicious meal.
The Kirkland Signature Smoked Pork Back Ribs are $10.20 per pound.
Frosty Peach and Mango Fruit-Shaped Ice Cream
There is no reason not to have the most colorful and aesthetically pleasing summertime refreshment when Costco is selling the Frosty Peach and Mango Fruit-Shaped Ice Cream for you to devour. The box contains six adorable peach and mango-shaped ice creams coated in white chocolate. The 3D desserts might be the cutest warm-weather treat to try this season.
The Frosty Peach and Mango Fruit-Shaped Ice Cream is $13.61 at Costco.
Nature's Garden Probiotic Yoggies Variety Pack
For those who enjoy the strawberry flavor of these treats which have already been at Costco, the new Nature's Garden Probiotic Yoggies Variety pack is sure to tempt the taste buds in the best way. These treats are fruit bites coated in yogurt that contain probiotic cultures and make the perfect snack for all ages. The variety pack includes 15 snack bags of each summer flavor: Mango-Peach and Lemonberry.
The Nature's Garden Probiotic Yoggies Variety Pack is $14.99.
Slate Mocha Latte 16 Pack
There's nothing better than habit stacking your protein with your coffee, and a 16-pack of Slate Mocha Latte 8-ounce cans will make that easier and more enjoyable. Each lactose-free latte packs 14 grams of protein and 125 milligrams of caffeine so you can hit your nutrition goals while staying alert throughout the day. Drink it right from the can or pour it over ice for a true iced coffee experience.
The Slate Mocha Latte 16 Pack is $22.99 at Costco.
Monster Energy Drink Ultra Red, White, and Blue Razz
Monster Energy knows that it's almost time to get jacked up on America as the Fourth of July gets ready to screech in like an eagle. You can celebrate early with a case of 18 16-ounce cans of Monster Energy Drink Ultra Red, White, and Blue Razz. These bad boys have zero sugar and come in a can featuring American flag artwork.
A case of Monster Energy Drink Ultra Red, White, and Blue Razz is $36.99 at Costco.
Kinder's Variety Seasoning Pack
This grilling season, make sure you don't wait too long to season your dishes and make sure the seasoning is good with Kinder's Variety Seasoning Pack. This 16-pack has containers of seasonings and flavors ranging from 2.6 to 4 ounces, including Cowboy Butter, Carne Asada, Red Jalapeno Garlic, and more. No matter what you're cooking up, whether it's poultry, steak, or vegetables, this kit will have something that complements it perfectly.
Kinder's Variety Seasoning Pack is $49.99 at Costco.
Sencha Naturals Emperor's Ceremonial Matcha Green Tea Powder
Matcha lovers can rejoice at Costco carrying Sencha Naturals Emperor's Ceremonial Matcha Green Tea Powder in a pack of three tins. Even non-matcha lovers can be converted after just one cup of the mildly sweet, umami, and grassy flavor profile which this matcha offers. Each tin is 1.06 ounces and the contents can be made into matcha tea by mixing it with water or a matcha latte when blended with milk or your preferred milk substitute.
The Sencha Naturals Emperor's Ceremonial Matcha Green Tea 3-Pack is $39.99 at Costco.
Loacker Classic Strawberry Crispy Wafers
Loacker Classic Strawberry Crispy Wafers are the perfect treat for a summer picnic while leaving out artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives. The wafers have two layers of sweet strawberry cream on the inside and come in a pack of 12 at Costco. Enjoy these wafers with a chilled glass of lemonade for the perfect sunny-day snack moment.
A box of Loacker Classic Strawberry Crispy Wafers is $10.49 at Costco.
Poppi Shirley Temple Soda
Poppi is taking cherry lovers and prebiotic soda drinkers on a retro journey with Poppi Shirley Temple Sodas. You can now pick up an 18-pack at Costco and enjoy a flavor-fueled trip down memory lane while getting some prebiotics in your daily diet as well. For a more grown-up version, you can grab your favorite vodka and make an easy Dirty Shirley to sip on at your next summer gathering.
An 18-pack of Poppi Shirley Temple Soda is $26.49 at Costco.