What's New At Costco In June 2026: Top Finds To Grab Fast

There's a reason consumers need to be aware of the best time to shop at Costco to avoid large crowds – people love Costco. It's the number one department store in America, and not only do people buy Costco-themed pajamas, but they buy them enthusiastically. Costco works hard to be the favorite of so many consumers by offering deals like the iconic $1.50 hot dog and soda duo and the discounted Kirkland Signature products that help members save money.

If you haven't been to Costco in a few weeks, you might notice some new items in the aisles when you next peruse the store. To make sure you don't overlook anything and miss out on some great finds, it helps to know at least some of the products to look out for. Before writing up the list for your next Costco trip, take a look at what's new in the month of June. You might find something for your next early summer celebration or a new flavor of an old favorite that you also can't wait to try. (As always, prices may vary.)